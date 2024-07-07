Shevchenko v Grasso is reminiscent of Stipe v DC

blaseblase
Two fighters who probably aren't the best in the world going through a trilogy with the title while the superior fighter sits on the sidelines. I think Manon Fiorot beats either of them and quite handily. Similar to how Ngannou probably would have destroyed DC or Stipe during 2020 but had to wait for the trilogy to resolve itself. Grasso isn't old, but she was unheralded prior to the fight with Valentina. And I do not believe she magically leveled up and became better than the GOAT female flyweight. I believe Val lost to her because she's post 35 and declining. Grasso just happened to be in the right place at the right time and we will have to wait until next year to find out who the best female flyweight in the world is.