Shevchenko v Grasso is reminiscent of Stipe v DC

Two fighters who probably aren't the best in the world going through a trilogy with the title while the superior fighter sits on the sidelines. I think Manon Fiorot beats either of them and quite handily. Similar to how Ngannou probably would have destroyed DC or Stipe during 2020 but had to wait for the trilogy to resolve itself. Grasso isn't old, but she was unheralded prior to the fight with Valentina. And I do not believe she magically leveled up and became better than the GOAT female flyweight. I believe Val lost to her because she's post 35 and declining. Grasso just happened to be in the right place at the right time and we will have to wait until next year to find out who the best female flyweight in the world is.
 
Well as a Grasso fan I can't necessarily disagree with the "right place right time" thing. If we bothered to dig up back then, I remember there being some hoopla about a few people being offered the title shot and Grasso took it on the "never know" principle (stated on interview) and it paid off. I thought it was a good time to step up based on timing of Val. And I want to disagree but Manon is really damn big. But Rose might have also routed her if she didn't hurt her hand in the first round. But Rose is also Rose. It's weird that you can call all 4 of these women very talented or even the most talented in their own ways. For Grasso I think it's honestly her approach to fighting and how much she keeps adding to her game. I think she actually has a good shot of furthering the skill level at WMMA in general. Slow approach to her career, fortunate/bold position paying off at a young age for a champ (30). I don't see her skills capping anytime soon.
 
