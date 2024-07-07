Shevchenko v Grasso is reminiscent of Stipe v DC

Well as a Grasso fan I can't necessarily disagree with the "right place right time" thing. If we bothered to dig up back then, I remember there being some hoopla about a few people being offered the title shot and Grasso took it on the "never know" principle (stated on interview) and it paid off. I thought it was a good time to step up based on timing of Val. And I want to disagree but Manon is really damn big. But Rose might have also routed her if she didn't hurt her hand in the first round. But Rose is also Rose. It's weird that you can call all 4 of these women very talented or even the most talented in their own ways. For Grasso I think it's honestly her approach to fighting and how much she keeps adding to her game. I think she actually has a good shot of furthering the skill level at WMMA in general. Slow approach to her career, fortunate/bold position paying off at a young age for a champ (30). I don't see her skills capping anytime soon.