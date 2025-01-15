  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Dana White: Sean O'Malley will be cageside, "possibly" next for Merab vs Umar winner

This would be more justifiable than handing Rountree the titleshot over Ank last year.

Business is business, I guess.
 
Why? Stupid matchmaking. Atleast let O’Malley have a warm up fight before another title shot, similar situation with Volkanovski. Both don’t deserve immediate rematches.

If the UFC does do this and O’Malley losses again, consider his title ambitions and career over. He’ll be regulated to either just fighting contenders or moving up. Both Umar and Merab are leagues ahead in skills where O’Malley lacks for O’Malley to best either one in my opinion.
 
How could O’Malley possibly be next in line? I’m a big fan of his fight style but this would be blatant favouritism once again for the sake of maximizing his market value. There’s zero justification for this. I really wish they’d stop meddling in the natural order of things. Stop making this sport more manufactured than it is already. I want to believe that real martial art and fight fans outnumber pro wrestling fans. I hope the media, the fans, fighters, and other orgs can hold UFC to a higher standard.
 
volcom5 said:
Why? Stupid matchmaking. Atleast let O’Malley have a warm up fight before another title shot, similar situation with Volkanovski. Both don’t deserve immediate rematches.
Don't put Volk on the same footing as O'Malley lol. He had 5 title defenses and has only ever lost one fight at FW. Champions pretty much always get rematches when they had that many defenses.
 
Dana is desperate for his next Conor :rolleyes:
 
Why?
What did do or who did he beat? This bitch just lost his fight definitively.

Ultimate Fuckin Circus
 
Who cares, he gets lumped up and loses a wide decision to either guy. And thats a best case scenario
 
