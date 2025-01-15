How could O’Malley possibly be next in line? I’m a big fan of his fight style but this would be blatant favouritism once again for the sake of maximizing his market value. There’s zero justification for this. I really wish they’d stop meddling in the natural order of things. Stop making this sport more manufactured than it is already. I want to believe that real martial art and fight fans outnumber pro wrestling fans. I hope the media, the fans, fighters, and other orgs can hold UFC to a higher standard.