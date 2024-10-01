Media Dana White says Magomed Ankalaev will fight for the title next IF....

Dana sending a message -- but will Ankalaev understand the task?

Ankalaev needs an "unbelievable performance" --

DWCS-style glorious fight or no Title Shot Contract... <lol>
 
Lol hope he puts on the stinker of a lifetime just to piss Dana off, who the fuck else is he supposed to fight? Volkan? There is no one else in that division even close to a title shot
 
Just ask him to wash your car on Dwcs and get over with you fucking ego maniac
 
blaseblase said:
Lol at the caveat. What a scumbag.
Oscar Madison said:
Dana sending a message -- but will Ankalaev understand the task?

Ankalaev needs an "unbelievable performance" --

DWCS-style glorious fight or no Title Shot Contract... <lol>
Dana is full of shit, he'll fold like a cheap tent for the Saudis & give Ankalaev the title shot even if he wins a 30-27 stinker vs Rakic.

 
Dana seeding an excuse for why the highest-ranked fighter who has yet to fight Perreira will be pushed aside for the 9th ranked fighter in the division.

Fuck Dana White.
 
BjPenn2017 said:
Lol hope he puts on the stinker of a lifetime just to piss Dana off, who the fuck else is he supposed to fight? Volkan? There is no one else in that division even close to a title shot
Rountree is only #8. There's an entire top fifteen he can plunder to keep Perreira protected.
 
svmr_db said:
Dana is full of shit, he'll fold like a cheap tent for the Saudis & give Ankalaev the title shot even if he wins a 30-27 stinker vs Rakic.

Dana put this out to squeeze a little more Epic-ness out of Ankalaev -- before he relents and gives him another Title Shot.

The small-hoodlum shakedown drama of the UFC is truly something to behold -- for the multi-billion dollar Lead Organization in MMA.
 
svmr_db said:
Dana is full of shit, he'll fold like a cheap tent for the Saudis & give Ankalaev the title shot even if he wins a 30-27 stinker vs Rakic.

Not even the saudis or the people in Abu Dhabi seem particularly interested in Ank.
 
Veiled ultimatum to stand and bang, not sniff crotches for 25 minutes.
 
This is not a real sport lol
 
Just let them fight already ffs so Poatan can KO him and move up to HW.
 
Dana: "when we made Alex-Rountree, Ankalaev already had a fight booked. Awww shucks!"

Meanwhile, here in the real world, Ankalaev-Rakic was announced less than 2 weeks before Alex-Rountree. Which means they were working on both fights at the same time. I realize I'm asking too much, but it would be nice if some mma "journalists" called out this bs.
 
