Yeah, Dana says that not only does he have to win, but he has to put on a "unbelievable" performance and Pereira has to be still the champ to get a title shot. LOL WTF.Lol at the caveat. What a scumbag.
Dana sending a message -- but will Ankalaev understand the task?
Ankalaev needs an "unbelievable performance" --
DWCS-style glorious fight or no Title Shot Contract...
Rountree is only #8. There's an entire top fifteen he can plunder to keep Perreira protected.Lol hope he puts on the stinker of a lifetime just to piss Dana off, who the fuck else is he supposed to fight? Volkan? There is no one else in that division even close to a title shot
Dana is full of shit, he'll fold like a cheap tent for the Saudis & give Ankalaev the title shot even if he wins a 30-27 stinker vs Rakic.
