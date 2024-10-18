DanDragon Machi
“I don’t have nobody in my mind,” he said. “The organization came with Khalil [Rountree] last time, and it was a surprise for me too. I don’t really choose opponents.”
“Some people say Ankalaev, but I’m going to be honest with you,” Pereira continued. “Him and his manager have been talking a lot of crap, saying that I don’t want to fight, this and that. The reality is the organization don’t want him to fight because he’s boring. People don’t like to watch him fight. He’s not a guy that sells pay-per-views... It’s not up to me, it’s the organization. The organization don’t want to make the fight.”
“But now? Because they keep saying that disrespecting, maybe I’ll make it a little bit even harder for them to fight me.”
Pereira threatens to ‘make it a little bit harder’ for Ankalaev to fight him
Pereira insists he wasn’t the one refusing to fight Ankalaev, but he may now after all the disrespect from the Russian fighter and his manager.
www.mmamania.com