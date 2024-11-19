So who gets the next shot after Alex VS Magomed Ankalaev?

I think UFC probably give Alex and instant rematch if he loses as long he doesn’t get 50-45ed or completely dominatedIf Alex beats Magomed I’m gonna assume he’s moving up and fighting Tom for the undisputed heavyweight championshipEverybody in the top 5 of rankings either loss to Alex or lost a fight that would have had them next in lineSo maybe they do the winner of Ozdemir Ulberg VS Rountree for next in line or a interim title?