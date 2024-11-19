  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

So who gets the next shot after Alex VS Magomed Ankalaev?

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Jun 3, 2021
9,821
12,730
I think UFC probably give Alex and instant rematch if he loses as long he doesn’t get 50-45ed or completely dominated

If Alex beats Magomed I’m gonna assume he’s moving up and fighting Tom for the undisputed heavyweight championship

Everybody in the top 5 of rankings either loss to Alex or lost a fight that would have had them next in line

So maybe they do the winner of Ozdemir Ulberg VS Rountree for next in line or a interim title?
 
