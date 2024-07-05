  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

So what's next for Rountree Jr.?

His 2 month suspension ended yesterday. He'll probably never be a genuine contender, but he's exciting to watch and can be in some great (striking) fights. So what should be next?

Call me crazy but I wouldn't be surprised if the UFC decided to do Pereira vs Rountree if Pereira wants a quick turn around again. It wouldn't make any sense, but they might snub Ankalaev (who 100% deserves the fight) to make a more exciting fight. Hill and Jiri just lost for the belt, Jan is still recovering from surgery, Krylov is nowhere to be found, Rakic and Walker just got KO'd.

erpjkv90tiad1.png
 
Dude brings violence. Fun to watch when coming with mindset to bang.
Him vs Hill would be sweet.
 
Dana needs to introduce the PCMF belt (People's Champion Mother Fucker belt) and let Khalil fight for it.
 
Man are you fuckin kiddin me

I love Khalil but him skipping Ankalaev is complete bullshit
 
R3 is currently suing a supplement company
 
HHJ said:
Man are you fuckin kiddin me

I love Khalil but him skipping Ankalaev is complete bullshit
"Pereira vs Rountree" basically serves as engagement bait to rustle up the Anakalev fans, it's pure nonsense lol. <lmao>
 
HHJ said:
Man are you fuckin kiddin me

I love Khalil but him skipping Ankalaev is complete bullshit
Yeah I agree it would be complete bullshit but I could see it happening lol. Pereira wants to fight in Perth in 6 weeks and if that happens, I'm not sure it will be Ankalaev on such short notice.
 
Rountree is the only LHW I think would be a fun fight with Pereira that would be new. Of course Ankalaev deserves it, but Rountree would stand with Pereira.
 
He definetely has a title shot in his future if he doesn't go on a losing spree. They can only feed Jiri to the dogs so many times.
 
