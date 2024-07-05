So what's next for Rountree Jr.?

His 2 month suspension ended yesterday. He'll probably never be a genuine contender, but he's exciting to watch and can be in some great (striking) fights. So what should be next?Call me crazy but I wouldn't be surprised if the UFC decided to do Pereira vs Rountree if Pereira wants a quick turn around again. It wouldn't make any sense, but they might snub Ankalaev (who 100% deserves the fight) to make a more exciting fight. Hill and Jiri just lost for the belt, Jan is still recovering from surgery, Krylov is nowhere to be found, Rakic and Walker just got KO'd.