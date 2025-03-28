How would prime Rumble Johnson do in today’s LHW division?

TimeToTrain
No Jones or DC that would threaten him with wrestling and rear naked chokes if he were to fight today.
How would Rumble do in today’s division against the current fighters? Just to name some names, we got:
1. Alex Pereira
2. Ankalaev
3. Jan Blachowicz
4. Carlos Ulberg
5. Jamahal Hill
6. Jiri
7. Rakic
8. Rountree
9. Johnny Walker
10. Dominick Reyes
