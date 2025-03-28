How would prime Rumble Johnson do in today’s LHW division?

No Jones or DC that would threaten him with wrestling and rear naked chokes if he were to fight today.

How would Rumble do in today’s division against the current fighters? Just to name some names, we got:

1. Alex Pereira
2. Ankalaev
3. Jan Blachowicz
4. Carlos Ulberg
5. Jamahal Hill
6. Jiri
7. Rakic
8. Rountree
9. Johnny Walker
10. Dominick Reyes
 
Rumble was a bad mfer. Absolutely insane that he use to cut to 170, & that he fought in the WW, MW, LHW, & HW divisions.
 
Kills them all

DC is kinda his kryptonite and had to face him twice. Rumble of 2013-14 Beats all these LHW's, Much like gustuffson of 2012-14 would
 
Rumble vs Poatan
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN GIMME
 
Depends on which Rumble shows up... but on point Rumble sparks all of them ... or loses by a decision / submission.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I agree that the LHW division hasn’t been the same since the mid-2010s
 
I think he has his hands full against more than a few guys there.

He would win some and would lose some. There are very good strikers there and Rumble was a monster but not an invicible one.
 
Repeating myself here but Most under rated SKILL set and technical kickboxing in MMA.

Beautiful perfectly placed knockouts don't magically fall from the sky.

i think the only dudes that would give prime Rumble problems currently are Jiri, Alex and Ank.

with Ank, Rumble might be able to counter-wrestle and stop takedowns. but he is at risk of getting blanketed.
Jiri and Alex are shootouts - and given the fact that Rumble never got KO'd i would favor him against Jiri. Alex's defense is tighter so i'd give him more of a chance but thats a 50/50 fight.

i think prime Rumble flatlines everyone else within 2 rounds.
 
Prime Rumble might be a two weight champ right now with the state of LHW and HW. Neither are particularly high level divisions at this moment.
 
Rumble´s LHW run all over again, minus DC, champion.
 
I'd favor him against every current LHW except Alex; stylistically, that's just a bad matchup for Rumble.
 
