Media Cory Sandhagen: "I'm Better Than Umar Nurmagomedov EVERYWHERE"

Black9

Black9

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
1,093
Reaction score
5,834
Still my most anticipated fight of the year coming(Besides Maybe Max vs Topuria). Switch who wins every time i see a interview.

Who you guys got?!

 
Big fan of Cory. Great guy, deserved a title shot already, shouldnt be in a number one contender fight.

That said, Umar is gonna work that man.
 
I have immense respect for both fighters going into this bout. They come from opposite ends of the spectrum: Sandhagen is up against an undefeated, talented young prospect, while Umar is taking on one of the top fighters in the bantamweight division. May the best man win.
 
I feel like he might get stuck in a perpetual mode of grappling where he is the defender because he seems to love Granby rolls and scrambling instead of regular TDD which would play into Umar's game nicely.
 
Black9 said:
Still my most anticipated fight of the year coming(Besides Maybe Max vs Topuria). Switch who wins every time i see a interview.

Who you guys got?!

Click to expand...

Neither fighter winning would surprise me.
In fact, even either fighter dominating wouldn't surprise me.
This one is really, really hard to pick.

Sandhagen has been around forever and his only 3 UFC losses are to champions.

Umar is newer and undefeated, but we haven't seen him face anyone truly elite yet.

I'll be rooting for Umar with my whole heart, but my brain isn't ready to pick him.
 
DatSamboKid said:
I have immense respect for both fighters going into this bout. They come from opposite ends of the spectrum: Sandhagen is up against an undefeated, talented young prospect, while Umar is taking on one of the top fighters in the bantamweight division. May the best man win.
Click to expand...
<brucenod>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
News Ali Abdelaziz "Umar Nurmagomedov vs Cory Sandhagen Is A Done Deal, No Date"
2
Replies
22
Views
837
Preston broadus
Preston broadus
Black9
Media Cory Sandhagen Doubles Down Says He WANTS Umar Nurmagomedov NEXT
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Black9
Media Most Anticipated Fight Happening LESS Than Month From Now
2
Replies
36
Views
2K
Bend NvR Break
Bend NvR Break

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,420
Messages
55,909,105
Members
174,985
Latest member
LittleR

Share this page

Back
Top