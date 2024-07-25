Black9 said: Still my most anticipated fight of the year coming(Besides Maybe Max vs Topuria). Switch who wins every time i see a interview.



Who you guys got?!



Click to expand...

Neither fighter winning would surprise me.In fact, even either fighter dominating wouldn't surprise me.This one is really, really hard to pick.Sandhagen has been around forever and his only 3 UFC losses are to champions.Umar is newer and undefeated, but we haven't seen him face anyone truly elite yet.I'll be rooting for Umar with my whole heart, but my brain isn't ready to pick him.