Then he better go 29-0 or at the very least tie for the most title defences in his weight class.



Don't get me wrong, Umar, Usman and Islam all look elite and are more well rounded than Khabib with their striking, P4P #1 fighter pedigree even, but none of them are Khabib quality fighters wherein Khabib usually dominated nearly every moment of every fight with his top control which is leagues better than any of them.