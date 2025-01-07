Media Umar Nurmagomedov Hopes to Inherit Khabib’s 'Eagle' Nickname

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
99,079
Reaction score
167,807
maxresdefault.jpg

👏🦅Umar Nurmagomedov calls himself ‘Just Eagle’ and Khabib ‘Old Eagle’:

“I think on January 18th, I will deserve this name - Eagle. No more young, just Eagle.”😁



🎥 @akajav ▫️ pic.twitter.com/0UavJ9Neo8

— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 4, 2025
Click to expand...


Umar Nurmagomedov wants to follow in the footsteps of cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov in every aspect.

Umar challenges Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title in the co-main event at UFC 311 on Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Undefeated like his cousin Khabib, Umar now looks to become a UFC champ like “The Eagle” and even potentially take over his moniker.

While he is yet to have an official nickname, Umar is popularly known as “Young Eagle” because of his relation to Khabib and their similar styles. However, Khabib seemingly declared that Umar can no longer be called “Young Eagle” after the latter turned 29 this past weekend. When their long-term coach, Javier Mendez, asked Umar about it, the bantamweight title challenger agreed. According to Umar, the now-retired Khabib should be called “Old Eagle” as he inherits the former lightweight champ’s original nickname. And Umar believes he will be truly deserving of it if he dethrones “The Machine” on Jan. 18.

“Coach, it [doesn’t] make sense if you look at it like that,” Umar said. “He is ‘The Eagle,’ right? And he is my older brother. And if you [look at it] like that, I am the younger brother and younger eagle. It means not age, it means like new generation. It has never been about age. And we can’t be both Eagles. He is ‘Old Eagle.’ If I just ‘Eagle’, he is ‘Old Eagle’… I think on Jan. 18, I am gonna deserve this name: ‘Eagle.’ No more young, just ‘Eagle.’"

Umar has six UFC wins to his name, the latest of which came in a high-caliber clash against Cory Sandhagen last August. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili is riding an 11-fight winning streak that is topped off by a title win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 last September. The champ was initially unwilling to defend his throne against Nurmagomedov, accusing the Dagestani of receiving favors due to his relation to Khabib.

Umar is the latest in a long list of fighters raised by Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who is considered a pioneer of Russian MMA. Their teammate, Islam Makhachev, also defends his lightweight throne against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event at UFC 311.

www.sherdog.com

Umar Nurmagomedov Hopes to Inherit Khabib’s 'Eagle' Nickname

Umar Nurmagomedov wants to follow in the footsteps of cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov in every aspect.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


@Sakuraba'sEar

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar

 
Then he better go 29-0 or at the very least tie for the most title defences in his weight class.

Don't get me wrong, Umar, Usman and Islam all look elite and are more well rounded than Khabib with their striking, P4P #1 fighter pedigree even, but none of them are Khabib quality fighters wherein Khabib usually dominated nearly every moment of every fight with his top control which is leagues better than any of them.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
maxresdefault.jpg




Umar Nurmagomedov wants to follow in the footsteps of cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov in every aspect.

Umar challenges Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title in the co-main event at UFC 311 on Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Undefeated like his cousin Khabib, Umar now looks to become a UFC champ like “The Eagle” and even potentially take over his moniker.

While he is yet to have an official nickname, Umar is popularly known as “Young Eagle” because of his relation to Khabib and their similar styles. However, Khabib seemingly declared that Umar can no longer be called “Young Eagle” after the latter turned 29 this past weekend. When their long-term coach, Javier Mendez, asked Umar about it, the bantamweight title challenger agreed. According to Umar, the now-retired Khabib should be called “Old Eagle” as he inherits the former lightweight champ’s original nickname. And Umar believes he will be truly deserving of it if he dethrones “The Machine” on Jan. 18.

“Coach, it [doesn’t] make sense if you look at it like that,” Umar said. “He is ‘The Eagle,’ right? And he is my older brother. And if you [look at it] like that, I am the younger brother and younger eagle. It means not age, it means like new generation. It has never been about age. And we can’t be both Eagles. He is ‘Old Eagle.’ If I just ‘Eagle’, he is ‘Old Eagle’… I think on Jan. 18, I am gonna deserve this name: ‘Eagle.’ No more young, just ‘Eagle.’"

Umar has six UFC wins to his name, the latest of which came in a high-caliber clash against Cory Sandhagen last August. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili is riding an 11-fight winning streak that is topped off by a title win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 last September. The champ was initially unwilling to defend his throne against Nurmagomedov, accusing the Dagestani of receiving favors due to his relation to Khabib.

Umar is the latest in a long list of fighters raised by Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who is considered a pioneer of Russian MMA. Their teammate, Islam Makhachev, also defends his lightweight throne against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event at UFC 311.

www.sherdog.com

Umar Nurmagomedov Hopes to Inherit Khabib’s 'Eagle' Nickname

Umar Nurmagomedov wants to follow in the footsteps of cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov in every aspect.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


@Sakuraba'sEar

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar

Click to expand...


Should find another name
 
MarioLemieux said:
Then he better go 29-0 or at the very least tie for the most title defences in his weight class.

Don't get me wrong, Umar, Usman and Islam all look elite and are more well rounded than Khabib with their striking, P4P #1 fighter pedigree even, but none of them are Khabib quality fighters wherein Khabib usually dominated nearly every moment of every fight with his top control which is leagues better than any of them.
Click to expand...
Word he better whoop Merab ass




Sean Chowdhury said:
The Beagle would be a good nickname
Click to expand...
{<redford}
 
I don't know... don't let it become common like 'The Pitbull' or ' The Assassin', you know?
 
This is better than the belt system
Fighters should just collect the nicknames of fighters they defeated, or of retired fighters whose records they beat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mohawk Banditó
Media Suga "Sean" O'Malley thinks his next fight is for the title
2 3
Replies
46
Views
788
BowserJr
BowserJr
AmonTobin
Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
3K
humdizzle
H
TerraRayzing
Rumored Umar is fighting injured?
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
Cartiac
C

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,866
Messages
56,744,175
Members
175,385
Latest member
Countryant

Share this page

Back
Top