Consensus on Ankalaev?

You rarely see a dagestani on a 13 fight unbeaten streak that has little to no hype but that's the case with ankalaev even though he's looked pretty good every time he fought.



Dropped volkan and pieced him up for the whole fight



Took krylov down in round 2 and 3 and controlled him on the ground, krylov is considered one of the best wrestlers at LHW and ankalaev outwrestled him



Shut out rakic and consistently landed left straights to the body and head, wasn't the most exciting fight but he made a top level LHW look harmless.



Only bad performance was the Jan fight where he got his legs chewed up and had to panic wrestle, it was a low IQ first 3 rounds from ankalaev but he did 10-8 Jan on the ground in round 5 when he decided to heavy wrestle



This may be a hot take but I think ankalaev is basically a nightmare matchup for alex, he's a southpaw with a nasty left hand similar to khalil and he has excellent defense and distance management. He has good takedowns when he decides to go for them, this isn't sloppy gut Hill who fights like a bar brawler, alex will have to find the perfect shot on someone with a massive wrestling advantage that has solid power of his own and 5 round cardio