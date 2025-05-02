Ankalaev is a monster... One of the best LHWs ever

Just re-watched the fight that he lost... I mean, Ankalaev was destroying Paul Craig 99% of the fight. There wasn't even a single round Paul Craig was winning, he was being totally outstriked, ground and pounded... It was as dominant of an ass whopping as it could be. But then in the last round, Ankalaev was also winning and g&p Paul Craig, who got him into a triangle 10 seconds left in the clock. Ankalaev tapped at 4:59, one second before what would mean a totally unanimous ass whopping. I don't know why he tapped so quickly, like, didn't he know how many seconds were left? Khabib was caught in a choke by Dustin once and he just endured it, he even said "as if i\I'd ever tap in front of my father". Ankalaev tapped so quickly considering he was only 10 seconds away from winning in a very dominant way... Weird.



Still, Ankalaev dominated every opponent. His first hard match was vs Jan. Even though that was ruled a draw, it was some kind of BS. I mean, going into the 4th round, Ankalaev had won one round at the very least. If anyone says that Jan Blackowski vs Ankalaev round 1 was for Jan, then Ank vs Alex round 3 would be Alex's round. If anyone watches the fights, there is no way at all that in the first round, Jan did better vs Big Ank than Alex did vs Big Ank in R3. That's as clear as ever. Ankalaev dominated rounds 4 and 5 completely. Actually speaking, round 3 of Ankalaev vs Jan looked as close as round 3 of Ankalaev vs Alex in all honesty... How the judges saw Jan as 3-1 going into the 5th round, yet they saw Ankalaev as 3-1 vs Alex going into the 5th round, is what makes judging terrible IMO. No consistency at all.



I agree that Ankalalev was 3-1 vs Pereira going into the 5th round, though the 4th round was meh, not dominant. He tried to implement the same wrestling as he did vs Jan in round 4, but all he did was stuck Alex in the fence with hardly impactful shots.. but even if barely, he won that 4th round. And the 5th round, Alex won, so a very close 3-2 to Ank. That was the hardest fight Big Ank had, and he himself admitted it. He said Alex was on another level from all the opponents in LHW.



People might underrate Ankalaev a little, but he's a nightmare. He and Alex are the current best LHWs. I'd say Ankalaev is better than prior LHWs like Alexander Gustaffson and DC. Imo he is at the level of peak LHW JJ — let's say, the one who beat Gus 2. He is a monster. I don't know if there is anyone in the world who could clearly beat Ankalaev. For all we know, he may have the skills to beat any current UFC fighter.