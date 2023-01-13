Fatback96
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 23, 2016
- Messages
- 7,640
- Reaction score
- 14,243
Road House images reveal the first look at Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor in the upcoming remake. Released in 1989, the original Road House movie starred the late Patrick Swayze as a tough bouncer named James Dalton who is hired to tame a dirty bar called the Double Deuce in Jasper, Missouri. Talk of the cult classic action film being remade has been going on for years with multiple directors and stars attached. Real progress came in November 2021 when Gyllenhaal was cast to lead a Road House reboot with McGregor, a former UFC champion making his acting debut, joining later.
The Road House remake follows not McGregor, but Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who accepts a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Upon getting started, he quickly discovers the tropical paradise is not everything it seems to be. It's unknown who McGregor will be playing, though he will reportedly not be appearing as himself and will instead be playing a fictional character. Based on this first look at the Road House remake, it appears Gyllenhaal and McGregor have bulked up considerably for their roles.
https://screenrant.com/road-house-remake-images-jake-gyllenhaal-conor-mcgregor/
This explains why Conor has gotten huge recently.
The Road House remake follows not McGregor, but Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who accepts a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Upon getting started, he quickly discovers the tropical paradise is not everything it seems to be. It's unknown who McGregor will be playing, though he will reportedly not be appearing as himself and will instead be playing a fictional character. Based on this first look at the Road House remake, it appears Gyllenhaal and McGregor have bulked up considerably for their roles.
https://screenrant.com/road-house-remake-images-jake-gyllenhaal-conor-mcgregor/
This explains why Conor has gotten huge recently.