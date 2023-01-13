Media Conor McGregor & Jake Gyllenhaal in ROAD HOUSE

Is he even acting?

Road House images reveal the first look at Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor in the upcoming remake. Released in 1989, the original Road House movie starred the late Patrick Swayze as a tough bouncer named James Dalton who is hired to tame a dirty bar called the Double Deuce in Jasper, Missouri. Talk of the cult classic action film being remade has been going on for years with multiple directors and stars attached. Real progress came in November 2021 when Gyllenhaal was cast to lead a Road House reboot with McGregor, a former UFC champion making his acting debut, joining later.

The Road House remake follows not McGregor, but Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who accepts a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Upon getting started, he quickly discovers the tropical paradise is not everything it seems to be. It's unknown who McGregor will be playing, though he will reportedly not be appearing as himself and will instead be playing a fictional character. Based on this first look at the Road House remake, it appears Gyllenhaal and McGregor have bulked up considerably for their roles.

jake-gyllenhaal-conor-mcgregor-in-road-house-official-images-v0-7q4e2wuogoba1.jpg

road-house-conor-mcgregor-2.jpeg

road-house-conor-mcgregor-1.jpeg

road-house-jake-gyllenhaal-conor-mcgregor-1.jpeg

road-house-remake-jake-gyllenhaal-conor-mcgregor-header.jpeg

https://screenrant.com/road-house-remake-images-jake-gyllenhaal-conor-mcgregor/
This explains why Conor has gotten huge recently.
 
Fatback96 said:
jake-gyllenhaal-conor-mcgregor-in-road-house-official-images-v0-7q4e2wuogoba1.jpg

road-house-conor-mcgregor-2.jpeg

road-house-conor-mcgregor-1.jpeg

road-house-jake-gyllenhaal-conor-mcgregor-1.jpeg

road-house-remake-jake-gyllenhaal-conor-mcgregor-header.jpeg

https://screenrant.com/road-house-remake-images-jake-gyllenhaal-conor-mcgregor/
Is that the actual poster? If so, it's odd that Conor is getting top billing over Gylenhaal.
 
It'll be hilarious if Conor plays the guy getting kicked out of the bar by Jake Gyllenhaal's textbook spinning wheelkick

giphy.webp


Fatback96 said:
it appears Gyllenhaal and McGregor have bulked up considerably for their roles.
So they probably got a group discount on bulking "supplements". That's responsibly financial planning
 
HaulParris said:
Is that the actual poster? If so, it's odd that Conor is getting top billing over Gylenhaal.
Clearly a fake, in the on-set photos Gyllenhaal is clean shaved (as was also the original movie character) but in the “poster” he has a beard … also no way Conor would get top billing over the movie lead and famous actor.
 
Fatback96 said:
jake-gyllenhaal-conor-mcgregor-in-road-house-official-images-v0-7q4e2wuogoba1.jpg

road-house-conor-mcgregor-2.jpeg

road-house-conor-mcgregor-1.jpeg

road-house-jake-gyllenhaal-conor-mcgregor-1.jpeg

road-house-remake-jake-gyllenhaal-conor-mcgregor-header.jpeg

https://screenrant.com/road-house-remake-images-jake-gyllenhaal-conor-mcgregor/
McGregor gets top billing over Gyllanhaal?
{<huh}
 
piropiro said:
Clearly a fake, in the on-set photos Gyllenhaal is clean shaved (as was also the original movie character) but in the “poster” he has a beard … also no way Conor would get top billing over the movie lead and famous actor.
Maybe he shaved/grew out his beard during the film.

Conor won't get top billing, but it wouldn't surprise me if he was on the poster. Whether we like it or not, he's a huge star. They're going milk his name value. I mean, they're already paying for it.
 
I for one am actually hoping for a decent remake, regardless of what I think of Conor. I am hoping he surprises us and is actually good in the movie. Likely not, but you never know. Going to go into the movie with an open mind as Jake seems to be a dude who wouldn't at this stage in his career be in a shit show of a movie. It might surprise us.
 
