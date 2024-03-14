Road House Preference: Ronda or Conor?

Who would you rather have starred in the movie?

  • Ronda Rousey

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Conor Mcgregor

    Votes: 5 55.6%

  • Wouldn't have cared to see either movie

    Votes: 3 33.3%
  • Total voters
    9
Thread is basically serving as a reminder that Ronda Rousey was almost thrown into the role before Holly Holm ended all that, though I believe she was the protagonist whereas Conor is the antagonist.

Are you glad Ronda was kicked out and the reimagining happened instead, or would you have preferred a Road House movie starring Ronda?
 
Conor, especially considering Rousey was supposed to have the lead role...
 
Conor's in Roadhouse, Rousey is in hoe-house
 
Road House with Ronda Rousey could have been the worst movie of all time. Missed opportunity IMO.
 
Johnathan Schaech & Jake Busey will always be superior to both!!
 
