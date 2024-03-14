Road House Preference: Ronda or Conor?

'Rocky'
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- May 16, 2007
- Messages
- 8,477
- Reaction score
- 4,550
Thread is basically serving as a reminder that Ronda Rousey was almost thrown into the role before Holly Holm ended all that, though I believe she was the protagonist whereas Conor is the antagonist.
Are you glad Ronda was kicked out and the reimagining happened instead, or would you have preferred a Road House movie starring Ronda?
Are you glad Ronda was kicked out and the reimagining happened instead, or would you have preferred a Road House movie starring Ronda?