Movies Conor McGregor Reveals He Previously 'Turned Down a Few Good Roles' in Hollywood

UFC 298 The Aftermath
mcgregor-road-house-si.jpg


Conor McGregor will make his major motion picture debut in March, but he apparently turned down many more opportunities in previous years.

McGregor stars alongside Jake Gyllenhall in the “Roadhouse” remake, which is set to be released on Prime Video on March 21. The former UFC two-division champion plays Knox, who is brought in to take out Gyllenhall’s Dalton.

In an interview with Total Film, McGregor revealed that it took him a while to accept a movie part, and he might have hurt some feelings as a result.

"I had turned down a good few roles in my time on the climb," McGregor said. "I’ve had directors show up at fight camp, really beautiful directors doing really top-end movies… And over and over, they’d come to me, and I always turned them down… I’d leave people a little high and dry. I probably have a few enemies out there that I don’t really know of because I had said, 'I might do it.’”

While McGregor’s fighting career often took precedent, he did much of the filming for “Roadhouse” while he was sidelined due to a broken leg suffered at UFC 264 in July 2021. The Dublin native doesn’t claim to be a natural actor, but this role was fitting because he was in his element.

"I was just in awe of it all, to be honest with you, the whole process," McGregor said. "I didn’t know how I was going to take to it. I didn’t know whether I was going to like it, to be honest. I’m a fighting man – that’s my bread and butter. It’s where I come from… I’m not an actor, but I’m show business. That was my vibe to it. I felt that. I enjoyed every second of it.”

A missed opportunity for Conor to not play Keyser Soze in the usual suspects remake. Conor wouldn't even need to fake the limp

Anytime someone says they turned down a bunch of good roles but doesn't mention what they were is full of shit. Every big name actor list all the roles that they turned down.

That said, I am pretty sure they dubbed Connor's voice in Road House so he wouldn't sound like derpy guy with an irish accent.
 
Definitely turned down a fast & furious role. Seems like the perfect franchise for him.
 
Delete that first option now before Vin Diesel sees it and decides they need to expand "the family" and have 10 more movies.

You know he'd kill a major family member, then thru some common enemy they'd come together, make nice, become brothers, then the person he killed comes back 3 movies later because they were never really dead.

Practically writes itself at this point lolol
 
Connor couldn't handle the casting couch or the hollywood pedo/human trafficking rings
 
Nah he’s telling the truth. If they approached Ronda then Conor for sure got offered. Conor would fit into so many movie roles
 
"I had turned down a good few roles in my time on the climb," McGregor said. "I’ve had directors show up at fight camp, really beautiful directors doing really top-end movies… And over and over, they’d come to me, and I always turned them down… I’d leave people a little high and dry. I probably have a few enemies out there that I don’t really know of because I had said, 'I might do it.’”

What is he talking like Donald Trump now??? LOL...
 
thats my first thought on someone he left high and dry

ill wait to see as i think roadhouse remake looks fun

but i doubt he is another Vinnie Jones
 
