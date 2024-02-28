Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC 298 The Aftermath
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 80,096
- Reaction score
- 105,356
Conor McGregor will make his major motion picture debut in March, but he apparently turned down many more opportunities in previous years.
McGregor stars alongside Jake Gyllenhall in the “Roadhouse” remake, which is set to be released on Prime Video on March 21. The former UFC two-division champion plays Knox, who is brought in to take out Gyllenhall’s Dalton.
In an interview with Total Film, McGregor revealed that it took him a while to accept a movie part, and he might have hurt some feelings as a result.
"I had turned down a good few roles in my time on the climb," McGregor said. "I’ve had directors show up at fight camp, really beautiful directors doing really top-end movies… And over and over, they’d come to me, and I always turned them down… I’d leave people a little high and dry. I probably have a few enemies out there that I don’t really know of because I had said, 'I might do it.’”
While McGregor’s fighting career often took precedent, he did much of the filming for “Roadhouse” while he was sidelined due to a broken leg suffered at UFC 264 in July 2021. The Dublin native doesn’t claim to be a natural actor, but this role was fitting because he was in his element.
"I was just in awe of it all, to be honest with you, the whole process," McGregor said. "I didn’t know how I was going to take to it. I didn’t know whether I was going to like it, to be honest. I’m a fighting man – that’s my bread and butter. It’s where I come from… I’m not an actor, but I’m show business. That was my vibe to it. I felt that. I enjoyed every second of it.”
Conor McGregor Reveals He Previously 'Turned Down a Few Good Roles' in Hollywood
Conor McGregor will make his major motion picture debut in March, but he apparently turned down many more opportunities in previous years.
www.sherdog.com