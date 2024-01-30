News David Feldman Interested in Partnering with UFC for Conor McGregor BKFC Bout

UFC 297 The Aftermath
conor-mcgregor-in-roadhouse-v0-r69rxnqxslec1.jpg

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship founder David Feldman believes Conor McGregor could some day take off his gloves and give bare knuckle fighting a shot.


McGregor previously competed in a crossover boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, which is the only time in Ultimate Fighting Championship history that Dana White entertained the idea of cross promotion. With that in mind, Feldman refuses to rule out the possibility of McGregor competing under the BKFC banner despite being under UFC contract.

“Look, theoretically he can't because he's under contract with the UFC and we actually have a great relationship with the UFC,” Feldman told The Sun. “But I think Conor plays by a different set of rules anyway. Maybe there’s a way to partner on an event, who knows? But as far as us doing it by ourselves, I don’t think that ever happens. But maybe a collaboration? It could happen, he likes it.”

Conor McGregor was present ringside when his former opponents Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendez threw down at BKFC 41 in April last year. Mike Perry, who is arguably BKFC’s biggest star, unleashed a brutal beatdown on fellow UFC veteran Luke Rockhold in the main event of the night.

McGregor subsequently faced off with Perry inside the ring and later reflected on the possibility of competing in BKFC.

“They'd both stand there and bang and Mike Perry talks good, Conor talks good and it would be really, really fun to watch,” Feldman said. “There’s a lot of guys out there too. A lot of guys in the UFC that would be fun. Justin Gaethje, he would be really fun to watch here. I think Conor versus Mike Perry, the whole world would tune in.”

Feldman revealed that McGregor’s cameo was a marketing wonder for the BKFC. Afterward, the promotion secured a sponsorship deal with the Irishman’s Forged Irish Stout.

“It's huge and since that time we were able to sign a deal with him for his Forged Irish Stout, which is now a sponsor of ours,” Feldman said. “He’s going to be an ambassador and it was a great thing. He liked what he saw, it’s hard not to like it if you're a real fighter...It's hard not to get excited about it and he got excited about it. Now it's turned into a good relationship. It’s amazing, you've got the No. 1 combat sports guy in the whole entire world who likes your product and wants to be involved with you in some shape or form.”

Conor vs Artem or Paulie ?

Conor-McGregor-Artem-Lobov.jpg


McGregor-vs-Malignaggi-1-Twitter-@TheNotoriousMMA.jpg
 
The only way Conor would fight in BKFC is if he blows through all his Mayweather, UFC and Proper 12 money. So he'll be fighting in BKFC in about 5 years
 
Conor vs Alan Belcher
 
Conor vs Perry would probably actually sell well, not 2+ mill well but maybe close to 1mill.
 
Sounds like he doesn’t have the money, or ability to market a Conor fight solely as the BKFC. Conor only has two fights left on his UFC contract. So he could be a FA in less than a year if he actually fights.

I don’t think it’ll happen, imo. BKFC’s fanbase is MUCH smaller than the UFC’s. But Conor’s fanbase might really like to see it.

I give it very small chance of ever happening.
 
I mean, of course they’d be interested in partnering to get the biggest name in the sport to fight in their promotion. Don’t know why the UFC would be interested, they can make plenty of fights with him themselves. Make more money and keep it all for themselves.
 
Conor doesn’t want to do BKFC, guy won’t even step into the cage for a gimmie fight. Now he’s “doing movies” and celeb appearances. There’s no way in hell he’s gonna get his face destroyed at this point in his career.

Leave it to the pornstars and ufc dropouts who need the exposure and peanuts
 
I just don’t see a fight in bkfc being more lucrative for Conor than a fight in the ufc or boxing. It does however present a great opportunity to get severely deformed
 
