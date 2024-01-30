KowboyMMA
UFC 297 The Aftermath
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship founder David Feldman believes Conor McGregor could some day take off his gloves and give bare knuckle fighting a shot.
McGregor previously competed in a crossover boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, which is the only time in Ultimate Fighting Championship history that Dana White entertained the idea of cross promotion. With that in mind, Feldman refuses to rule out the possibility of McGregor competing under the BKFC banner despite being under UFC contract.
“Look, theoretically he can't because he's under contract with the UFC and we actually have a great relationship with the UFC,” Feldman told The Sun. “But I think Conor plays by a different set of rules anyway. Maybe there’s a way to partner on an event, who knows? But as far as us doing it by ourselves, I don’t think that ever happens. But maybe a collaboration? It could happen, he likes it.”
Conor McGregor was present ringside when his former opponents Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendez threw down at BKFC 41 in April last year. Mike Perry, who is arguably BKFC’s biggest star, unleashed a brutal beatdown on fellow UFC veteran Luke Rockhold in the main event of the night.
McGregor subsequently faced off with Perry inside the ring and later reflected on the possibility of competing in BKFC.
“They'd both stand there and bang and Mike Perry talks good, Conor talks good and it would be really, really fun to watch,” Feldman said. “There’s a lot of guys out there too. A lot of guys in the UFC that would be fun. Justin Gaethje, he would be really fun to watch here. I think Conor versus Mike Perry, the whole world would tune in.”
Feldman revealed that McGregor’s cameo was a marketing wonder for the BKFC. Afterward, the promotion secured a sponsorship deal with the Irishman’s Forged Irish Stout.
“It's huge and since that time we were able to sign a deal with him for his Forged Irish Stout, which is now a sponsor of ours,” Feldman said. “He’s going to be an ambassador and it was a great thing. He liked what he saw, it’s hard not to like it if you're a real fighter...It's hard not to get excited about it and he got excited about it. Now it's turned into a good relationship. It’s amazing, you've got the No. 1 combat sports guy in the whole entire world who likes your product and wants to be involved with you in some shape or form.”
