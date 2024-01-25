Movies ROAD HOUSE Starring Jake Gyllenhaal (Official Trailer)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
84,919
Reaction score
17,428
Update: January 25, 2024

Official Trailer for Doug Liman's ROAD HOUSE; Coming to Prime Video on March 21st

In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems. Road House is open for business March 21 on Prime Video.

 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Update: January 25, 2024

Official Trailer for Doug Liman's ROAD HOUSE; Coming to Prime Video on March 21st

In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems. Road House is open for business March 21 on Prime Video.

Click to expand...

You mean "Road House, Starring Conor McGregor..."
 
I loved the original but I loved the trailer for this and think it looks great.
 
absolutely-awful-simon-cowell.gif


I live for these types of movies (saw movies like sabotage, escape plan, and bullet to the head all opening week) but damn does this look even too bad for me
 
Conor must be wearing 1-foot tall lifts to be able to talk to Jake's face, rather than his nipple.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,050
Messages
54,971,104
Members
174,534
Latest member
Trainedobserver

Share this page

Back
Top