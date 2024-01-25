Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: January 25, 2024
Official Trailer for Doug Liman's ROAD HOUSE; Coming to Prime Video on March 21st
In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems. Road House is open for business March 21 on Prime Video.
