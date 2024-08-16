Can we all be honest and admit the Dana and friends are doing everything in their power to feed Alex Pereira favorable match ups??

I think Pereira would've been fine with Ankalaev, but UFC rather put that match on the backburner to risk their star. But I wouldn't say it's egregious as bad as Colby title shot. LHW is full of guys who have no chance, coming off a loss, or Alex has beat already. UFC/Ankalaev have been having issues to get him fighting lately as far as timing. When guys like Silva cleared out most of the division and wanted to stay active they threw a few soft ball defenses. The fact Pereira has taken these matchups like he has, means the division will move forward and Ankalaev gets his time off he wanted.