UFC 313 saw Alex Pereira lose his undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev via unanimous decision on March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Given the close nature of the bout, it was no surprise to hear UFC CEO Dana White at the post-fight press conference reveal that an immediate rematch was most likely on the horizon. Pereira has proven to be a popular champion who had defended his crown at a pace unmatched by any other UFC titleholder in the last decade.
Opinion: Just Say No to an Immediate Magomed Ankalaev-Alex Pereira Rematch
The Ultimate Fighting Championship should consider other options in wake of the undisputed light heavyweight title changing hands, writes Dayne Fox.
www.sherdog.com
Let me start by saying this: I’m not proclaiming that Pereira isn’t deserving of an immediate rematch. He had three successful title defenses under his belt, and his loss to Ankalaev was subjective in nature, hinging on how observers scored a single round. That’s hardly a decisive outcome for Ankalaev. What I’m getting at is that there might be someone more deserving out there, something more profitable for the UFC. Foregoing an immediate rematch and waiting to pull the trigger has potential benefits.
Jiri Prochazka is someone who’s worthy of facing Ankalaev for the title. I would agree with those who would argue he isn’t as deserving as Pereira, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a valid option. Perhaps Ankalaev would like to seek a form of retribution against Jan Blachowicz, the man with whom he fought to a draw at UFC 282. If Blachowicz defeats Carlos Ulberg later this month, that’s a legitimate option. Of course, if Ulberg wins, he becomes someone the UFC might consider sliding into a championship fight. Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree are set to compete against one another soon, as well. While I don’t believe a single victory puts either of them in line for a title shot, the winner won’t be far off. They represent fresh options for Ankalaev, as well, provided he’s still champion down the line.
I realize I’m making it sound as if Pereira won’t be in the picture at all at 205 pounds, and that may be true. There has been talk of Pereira moving up to heavyweight to challenge Jon Jones in a superfight. Now that he no longer holds the light heavyweight championship, he no longer has the responsibility to keep the line moving at 205 pounds. He could choose instead to pursue history and attempt to become the UFC’s first-ever three-division champion.
If Pereira really wants to make a pass at the heavyweight title, it only makes sense for him to do so as soon as possible. He’s not exactly young at 37, even if that’s considered to a prime age for a heavyweight. While Pereira only has 15 mixed martial arts fights to his credit, he has countless kickboxing bouts under his belt. That’s a lot of wear and tear. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the wheels start to come off sooner rather than later. He’s no longer making the extreme weight cuts to 185 pounds, but the cut to 205 still appears to be plenty difficult for him. Getting rid of a weight cut altogether could help Pereira extend his career.
Beyond that, I would imagine Pereira might want to take some time to adapt to being a heavyweight, so I don’t foresee him getting an immediate title shot if he moves up. He will have to adjust his diet, his workouts and his training to accommodate larger opponents. Pereira isn’t a small man, but having a dehydrated Ankalaev trying to take you down is completely different from someone like Tom Aspinall trying to do the same.
Skipping over Pereira now doesn’t necessarily have to signal that he’s finished fighting at 205 pounds. If he chooses to stay, he could be matched with someone who doesn’t seem likely to get over the hump to title contention. For instance, Nikita Krylov faces Dominick Reyes next month. It’s unlikely either of them fights for the championship down the road, but I can’t help think that both could deliver a barnburner with Pereira. I don’t see many people picking against Pereira in that scenario, but the wild-card factor associated with both Krylov and Reyes makes the outcome far from a sure bet.
I throw that possibility out there because the UFC appears to be making some changes in the way it books fights. Ilia Topuria in February vacated the featherweight championship and announced a move to 155 pounds to purse the lightweight title. That would have involved an ultimatum not too long ago, but Conor McGregor altered the landscape in 2016. Logjams of contenders were created when two divisions were too often put on hold. While the UFC hasn’t granted immediate title rematches with as much regularity of late, there have been a few that led to widespread frustration. I can imagine it would have been much easier to tell Stipe Miocic he needed to win a fight between losing his title to Francis Ngannou and challenging Jones had the promotion been able to point to someone else having to do the same. Establishing a new precedent like this could be beneficial for the company in the long run.
Regardless of everything I’ve thrown against the wall, Pereira and his team know far more about his goals and where he stands physically and mentally than I do; and I’m sure they will have a significant say in whatever the UFC decides to do next. If Pereira wants to try and avenge his loss to Ankalaev, I’m certain it will happen. Given the UFC’s lack of stars, I’m sure it will cater to him if that’s what he wants. However, Pereira has been a team player, so perhaps the UFC can convince him to do otherwise.
I’m guessing many of you would disagree with me, but I believe the UFC would be better off avoiding an immediate rematch between Ankalaev and Pereira.
