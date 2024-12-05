Opinion: UFC is a midget operation that does everything in their power to portray manlets as alpha males

Excuse me for the goofy title, but literally every facet of the UFC uses old Hollywood tricks to portray men the size of horse jockeys as alpha males, by lying about fighter heights (which you can see when they square off and guys who are billed as taller, usually the stars of the sport, are actually shorter than their opponents)... virtually none of their height stats are real.

Guys like Rogan, DC and Anik, and even girls like Olivie are TINY individuals to make the UFC fighters appear taller (DC is thick af but that's beside the point). These commentators are "hand picked" to make fighters look like more credible bad ass dudes standing next to them.

These are all tiny (height) men

1733379268640.png

Pereira is a tall man, but he is no giant, Joe looks like a dwarf next to him


1733379403710.png

Here's Conor (who was billed as the UFC's alpha dog, standing next to Walker who is the desired height.



Without the clout these tiny men would be invisible to females in real life, and lose a lot of the intrigue and marketibility among fans because the UFC uses height frauding to make these fighters to appear literally larger than life.
 
