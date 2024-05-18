Curtis Blaydes: UFC 304 fight vs. Tom Aspinall for 'real belt,' Jon Jones won't unify with winner Curtis Blaydes thinks Jon Jones will hold onto his title clout as long as possibly, but won’t unify with him or Tom Aspinall after UFC 304.

"So for me, I want to see Jon fight Stipe because I feel like those are two old guards and then you have this new generation and Jon Jones just came out recently and said 'I think I'm gonna fight Stipe Miocic', like Stipe Miocic is a household name. We don't know where Tom's going to be in two to three or four years right but I guarantee in two to three to four years, we are gonna remember Stipe Miocic and I think Jon Jones is doing that."They could say 'Jon Jones we're going to strip you of the belt or you could vacate it and we'll let Tom Aspinall and somebody else fight for the heavyweight championship and Jon Jones and Stipe can fight for the baddest heavyweight m*********** in the world'. Who knows, but I don't think they have to hold down the division for that fight."“If I win or if Aspinall wins, I don’t think Jon’s going to fight anyone outside of Stipe,” Blaydes told MMA Junkie on Friday. “After Stipe, he walks away into the sunset. I think he likes to toss out different scenarios like, ‘What if I fought Alex Pereira? What if I fought Aspinall? What if I fought Blaydes?’ He wants people to talk about him, which I get. The more you get talked about the better your following grows and it helps your sponsors. I get it. He’s skilled at it. He’s been on the internet for as long as I’ve had Facebook and Instagram, he’s always been a presence. He knows what he’s doing. But do I honestly believe he would risk his legacy against a guy like me? No.“That’s how I’m viewing it (as an undisputed title fight),” Blaydes said. “That’s how I’m approaching it. When I told my family, my brothers, my dad, my sister, ‘I’m fighting for a belt.’ I didn’t say interim belt. I said a belt. Honestly, a majority of casual fans, they don’t know the difference. I’m sure a lot of them are probably perplexed like, ‘How does Aspinall have a belt and Jon have a belt?’ They probably don’t understand the concept of interim vs. undisputed, and they don’t care. All they see is a shiny belt and you holding it in a UFC octagon. That’s all they need. So to me, it is the real belt.”