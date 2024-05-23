Captain Herb
10000 Likes
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2013
- Messages
- 13,604
- Reaction score
- 5,169
Dan Hardy cites the ‘McGregor title reign’ as why Jon Jones should be stripped of UFC heavyweight title
MMA veteran Dan Hardy calls for the UFC to make Aspinall vs Blaydes an undisputed heavyweight title fight, citing McGregor's reign from when he was champion.
bloodyelbow.com
Dan Hardy, a former UFC fighter and commentator now joins HOF Demetrius Johnson in calling for Jones to be stripped of the belt ahead of his match with Stipe Miocic instead of interim champ Tom Aspinall. He cites the stripping of Conor Mcgregor as a precedent.
“What is it 511 days on the date that Jon Jones has not been active? And that was the same point that Conor McGregor was stripped of his title… For me, I think they should make it [Aspinall vs Blaydes] the official title and put it as the main event.”