News Dan Hardy calls for Jon Jones to be stripped of title, cites Conor Mcgregor precedent

Dan Hardy cites the ‘McGregor title reign’ as why Jon Jones should be stripped of UFC heavyweight title

MMA veteran Dan Hardy calls for the UFC to make Aspinall vs Blaydes an undisputed heavyweight title fight, citing McGregor's reign from when he was champion.
Dan Hardy, a former UFC fighter and commentator now joins HOF Demetrius Johnson in calling for Jones to be stripped of the belt ahead of his match with Stipe Miocic instead of interim champ Tom Aspinall. He cites the stripping of Conor Mcgregor as a precedent.

“What is it 511 days on the date that Jon Jones has not been active? And that was the same point that Conor McGregor was stripped of his title… For me, I think they should make it [Aspinall vs Blaydes] the official title and put it as the main event.”
 
He’s right. Dana might even approve now given the alleged “sail off into the sunset” comments from jones
 
Stating the obvious.

There is no rational case for Jon holding a belt he won't defend against the interim champ.

Pretending a guy who hasn't won in 4 years or beat anyone in the rankings deserves the next shot is absurd.
 
That comparison isn't really relevant. Jones is the GOAT, (probably) looking for a final fight, and Mcgregor obviously isn't close to being GOAT (if not counting fame).

Stripping Jones would look petty as fuck - that is if the Stipe fight actually happens in the fall.
 
That comparison isn't really relevant. Jones is the GOAT, (probably) looking for a final fight, and Mcgregor obviously isn't close to being GOAT (if not counting fame).

Stripping Jones would look petty as fuck - that is if the Stipe fight actually happens in the fall.
Firstly I disagree that ANY fighter should get special treatment. No fighter should be so big that they can hold a belt without fighting for almost 2 years.

However, at this point they are already committed. If they strip Jon now, he might not fight in November. And they don't want to risk that, so they won't do it. HOWEVER, if Tom Aspinall wins, it should force Aspinall vs Jones. Stipe should only be fighting Jones if Blaydes wins.
 
That comparison isn't really relevant. Jones is the GOAT, (probably) looking for a final fight, and Mcgregor obviously isn't close to being GOAT (if not counting fame).

Stripping Jones would look petty as fuck - that is if the Stipe fight actually happens in the fall.
From a commercial point of view, which is the UFC's point of view, McGregor being the biggest draw and most famous fighter is way more relevant than someone being the GOAT.


Stripping Jones wouldn't be petty. Jones not fighting is petty. Jones is a the champion, and the champion should have responsibilities.

It is more than reasonable to strip a champion who refuses to fight for a very long time, especially if a interim champ is active. Definitely, if Aspinal defends his title and Jones did not fight yet, it would look more than justified to strip Jones (overdue if anything).
 
Mr. Hardy gets hate (have no idea why), but to me he was a damn fine commentator. That was messed up the way they took "Mr fuck up" Herb Dean's side. They took that turds word over Dans. Smfh.

Also I agree, fuck Jon's and Stipe, who gives a shit about that fight. You want to talk about a gimmick fight, Dana? All the while screwing the rightful best HW out of his title spot.
 
From a commercial point of view, which is the UFC's point of view, McGregor being the biggest draw and most famous fighter is way more relevant than someone being the GOAT.


Stripping Jones wouldn't be petty. Jones not fighting is petty. Jones is a the champion, and the champion should have responsibilities.

It is more than reasonable to strip a champion who refuses to fight for a very long time, especially if a interim champ is active. Definitely, if Aspinal defends his title and Jones did not fight yet, it would look more than justified to strip Jones (overdue if anything).
Jones got injured. The Stipe fight would have already happened if he didn't.

Had Jones been 27 and not had the legacy that he actually does have (fighting wise), well, of course he should be stripped.

Cut the GOAT some slack for his final fight, and feel free to consider Aspinall the actual champ.
 
