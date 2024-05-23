loisestrad said: That comparison isn't really relevant. Jones is the GOAT, (probably) looking for a final fight, and Mcgregor obviously isn't close to being GOAT (if not counting fame).



Stripping Jones would look petty as fuck - that is if the Stipe fight actually happens in the fall.

From a commercial point of view, which is the UFC's point of view, McGregor being the biggest draw and most famous fighter is way more relevant than someone being the GOAT.Stripping Jones wouldn't be petty. Jones not fighting is petty. Jones is a the champion, and the champion should have responsibilities.It is more than reasonable to strip a champion who refuses to fight for a very long time, especially if a interim champ is active. Definitely, if Aspinal defends his title and Jones did not fight yet, it would look more than justified to strip Jones (overdue if anything).