Equitable and Fair Solution to the Jon Jones HW Debacle

1. Strip Jon Jones. He's going to be out easily 12+ months and then planning a non-unification bout with someone who hasn't fought in years and then retiring without actually defending the belt against the interim champ. Champs have been stripped for far less, Jon will understand, he's already been stripped twice. They can do it in a nice way like, 'Hey GOAT, we're just holding this for you until you're ready to come back.'

2. Aspinall fights the winner of Blaydes/Almeida for the undisputed championship.

3. If Jones and Stipe ever get their shit together and fight, the winner can challenge for the belt.

Everyone's happy, the division moves forward with relevant fights and Jones or Stipe can have their final retirement title fight if they want it, when they are ready.
 
Should be Tom vs Stipe for the belt, Jones is hurt. He can fight the winner when he returns. Either do something to that effect or the HW division is fucked for the foreseeable future. Jon's too much of a narcissistic egomaniac to relinquish Jack shit.
 
This whole situation is a farce. Literally every step has been nonsensical and delegitimized what should be the most prestigious title in combat sports:

- The UFC let the true HW champion walk away and tried to convince people that Francis was ducking Jones (complete nonsense).
- Title fight between a LHW who hadn't fought in 3 years and a hand-picked opponent who had just lost a title fight against a one-legged Francis (complete nonsense).
- Title fight between Jones and a retired Stipe who hadn't won in 3 years and was flatlined in his last fight (complete nonsense).
- Manufacturing yet another fake interim belt with zero intention of ever unifying it (complete nonsense).

At this point, I say keep the circus going. Have Aspinall defend the interim title against Brock at 300.
 
Kinda funny a sherdoger telling Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic to get their shit together
 
lol, why can’t people accept that the UFC is gonna make Jones vs Stipe regardless of how bad fans want otherwise.

The fight is gonna happen and there’s a good chance we won’t see Jon fight Aspinal.

Just accept it
 
He doesn't want to fight Tom and doesn't deserve it anyway
How do you know he doesn't want to fight Tom? As much as he has wanted to fight Jones for a long time, his overriding goal is to fight for the belt. This is not me guessing, it's from an interview he had just before the fight got scratched. He termed beating Jones as "collateral damage."

If Jones is stripped and Aspinall is the opponent he would have to face to do it, he'd do it. Unlike coldly calculating Jon, Stipe's the typical delusional fighter that is certain he can beat everybody. He's already floated the idea of fighting Tom for the first defense of his third reign.

As to deserving, I'm not going to go there. But last year he was twice supposed to fight for the belt. The first time the UFC changed their mind after Stipe verbally agreed, and went with Gane. The second time he's ballsdeep into camp and his opponent has to pull out...AND the UFC once again "changes its mind" and goes the interim route, even though they had a designated backup fighter in case something like that should happen. A sense of fairness and pity at least should prevent a person wanting Stipe stiffed a third time.
 
Why are you talking about Stipe in number 1, and 3?

Jones’ injuries, etc aren’t Stipe’s fault or problem.

Horrible OP.
 
I got an even better idea. it took me awhile to come up with but here it goes..... ok
  1. let jones heal
  2. let jones fight stipe
  3. let jones retire .
  4. let toms next fight be for the real HW belt

yall see how easy that was. everybody wins YAY. OMG.

its called patience guys.
unless yall about to expire in the next few months or so you can wait.
its not that serious. tom is still young and has time.
nuff said.
 
You don’t get it bro! Stipe beat 2016 Overeem and 2017 JDS! The greatest heavyweight ever!
 
After all the dust has settled we will see what we all want In Jons v. Hammil in bkfc that's what is fair.
 
Theres no "debacle". The only people unhappy are Jones haters are they are going to be unhappy anyway cause Jones will never lose and thats what they want and will never get.

Jones will fight Stipe for the regular belt and retire. Aspinall will then be promoted to regular champion. I don't understand why this concept is so hard for people to grasp. As Jones himself said NO ONE IS FORCING ASPINALL TO NOT FIGHT. He can fight other HWs and get an interim title defense.
 
lmao where talking about the greatest fighter ever
u haters still wont give him a pass?
why because of aspinall?
if aspinall wants legacy
he should wipe out 2-3 generations of fighters

but aspinal clearly doesnt want to right?
he should do what jon did if he wants to be the best
lmao

jones haters are angry jones gonna retire with the best resume
the hardest
 
Didn't read but the realistic outcome is that JJ will keep his belt, fight Stipe in the fullness of time. Tom should just accept that the GOAT does what he wants and move on.
 
Right? It's prize fighting. If Aspinall believes he's the best fighter, then take fights making 250/250 and keep winning. Bang out 3 of those in a year and stack paper
 
