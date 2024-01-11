Equitable and Fair Solution to the Jon Jones HW Debacle

Captain Herb said: He doesn't want to fight Tom and doesn't deserve it anyway Click to expand...

How do you know he doesn't want to fight Tom? As much as he has wanted to fight Jones for a long time, his overriding goal is to fight for the belt. This is not me guessing, it's from an interview he had just before the fight got scratched. He termed beating Jones as "collateral damage."If Jones is stripped and Aspinall is the opponent he would have to face to do it, he'd do it. Unlike coldly calculating Jon, Stipe's the typical delusional fighter that is certain he can beat everybody. He's already floated the idea of fighting Tom for the first defense of his third reign.As to deserving, I'm not going to go there. But last year he was twice supposed to fight for the belt. The first time the UFC changed their mind after Stipe verbally agreed, and went with Gane. The second time he's ballsdeep into camp and his opponent has to pull out...AND the UFC once again "changes its mind" and goes the interim route, even though they had a designated backup fighter in case something like that should happen. A sense of fairness and pity at least should prevent a person wanting Stipe stiffed a third time.