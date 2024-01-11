Equitable and Fair Solution to the Jon Jones HW Debacle

Captain Herb
10000 Likes
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2013
- Messages
- 13,711
- Reaction score
- 5,323
1. Strip Jon Jones. He's going to be out easily 12+ months and then planning a non-unification bout with someone who hasn't fought in years and then retiring without actually defending the belt against the interim champ. Champs have been stripped for far less, Jon will understand, he's already been stripped twice. They can do it in a nice way like, 'Hey GOAT, we're just holding this for you until you're ready to come back.'
2. Aspinall fights the winner of Blaydes/Almeida for the undisputed championship.
3. If Jones and Stipe ever get their shit together and fight, the winner can challenge for the belt.
Everyone's happy, the division moves forward with relevant fights and Jones or Stipe can have their final retirement title fight if they want it, when they are ready.
2. Aspinall fights the winner of Blaydes/Almeida for the undisputed championship.
3. If Jones and Stipe ever get their shit together and fight, the winner can challenge for the belt.
Everyone's happy, the division moves forward with relevant fights and Jones or Stipe can have their final retirement title fight if they want it, when they are ready.