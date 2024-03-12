News Bunch of UFC roster cuts

Hellowhosthat

Hellowhosthat

Chief Shara Bullet fanboy
@plutonium
We already knew Tyson Pedro, Mark Madsen and Jamie Pickett had retired but they're all officially off the roster now.

Also gone are Mateus Mendonca, Daniel Lacerda, Denys Bondar, Luis Saldana, Fernie Garcia, Mike Breeden and Claudio Ribeiro.


I'd have liked to see Mendonca given another one as I felt he won his last fight. Saldana one is a bit weird as he's coming off a draw with Woodson.

Don't have any issue with the other cuts.
 
I'd have liked to see Rebeiro get one more try. Nothing crazy in this list though. Surprised Josh Parisian wasn't on the list.
 
How many people who get cut actually come back and get into the UFC again?
 
It's kinda crazy how big of a favorite Mateus was against Maness, both because of how the fight went and the disparity in UFC experience.

Fernie, Bondar, Lacerda and Mendonca went a combined 0-15 which is insanely terrible. It's honestly almost impressive.
 
Breeden and Saldana both had 4 fights so I assume they finished out their contracts and just weren't re-signed.
 
They should load up a fight night with people they want to cut and cut every loser that night, then do another down the road
 
