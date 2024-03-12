We already knew Tyson Pedro, Mark Madsen and Jamie Pickett had retired but they're all officially off the roster now.



Also gone are Mateus Mendonca, Daniel Lacerda, Denys Bondar, Luis Saldana, Fernie Garcia, Mike Breeden and Claudio Ribeiro.





I'd have liked to see Mendonca given another one as I felt he won his last fight. Saldana one is a bit weird as he's coming off a draw with Woodson.



Don't have any issue with the other cuts.