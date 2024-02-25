UFC Vegas 87, JR vs Shamil Gaziev, March 2, UFC Apex, 1 PM eastern

then. Second attempt at this one. It was all set to go down on the Mexico card a week earlier but Rosas fell ill and the fight got scrapped literally just before they were due to go out. Pure speculation but I wonder if it was more of a nerves thing. 19 years old, fighting in Mexico, the altitude etc. They’ve pushed it back a week and here we are. Should be a really entertaining fight. Rosas hasn’t had a dull moment yet from what I’ve seen. He came in with a fair bit of hype and buzz around him because of his age but suffered his first defeat at UFC 287 last April, losing on points to Christian Rodriguez. It sounds weird to frame that as a positive but I think it might be in the long run. Getting that first loss out of the way early might end up being a bit of a blessing in disguise. It takes away the pressure that comes with being an ‘undefeated prospect’ and, if there was any chance of him starting to believe his own hype and get cocky, that loss should keep him grounded. Plus he’s only 19, it’s not like a decision loss like that is a career killer. He returned on the Mexican Independence Day card in September and wiped out Terrence Mitchell in just 54 seconds…OK, Mitchell isn’t much good but, again, Rosas is only 19. He’s got bags of time. At that stage, coming off his first loss, it was probably for the best for him to just get back in there and get a quick win to get a bit of that confidence back. This should be a tougher fight. Turcios is a scrappy little fucker. He won TUF back in 2021, dropped a decision to Aiemann Zahabi but then won an exciting fight against Kevin Natividad after that. The thing going against him here is inactivity. That Natividad fight was November 2022, so he’s been out well over a year now. And despite being 30 years old, at 12-3 he’s not much more experienced than Rosas. It’s definitely a fight I think Rosas can win. I can see why the matchmakers probably like his chances here. But you never know. Like I said, Turcios is wild and game as they come. Neither are defensive marvels from what I’ve seen so if it turns into a firefight it could just come down to who bobs when they should’ve weaved. Hopefully it happens this time because it’s got potential FOTN written all over it.then. Really odd booking this. As I type, Umar’s undefeated and ranked #13 in the Bantamweight division. He was all set to headline the Nashville card in August against Cory Sandhagen, dropped out with a shoulder injury…and now this? Baffling. I keep hearing claims that everyone’s ducking Umar, and a matchup like this being made would usually make me think that the top contenders didn’t want any. But Sandhagen was all in on fighting him last time. Why couldn’t we just get that one rescheduled? Oh well. At this point I’m just glad Umar’s back in the game.28 years old, 16-0. Hopefully the setbacks and layoffs are behind him now and we can see what he’s about. Because so far, he’s looked the business. The problem has been that we haven’t seen him properly tested at the top level yet. That Sandhagen fight would’ve been the perfect way to get all the answers on him. A 5 rounder against a top contender like Sandhagen would’ve been the ultimate litmus test. Had Umar fought and won that fight, he’d probably be right in the thick of the little unofficial Bantamweight tournament that’s going on at the moment with O’Malley, Chito, Merab, Cejudo, Yan, Song etc. Instead, here he is facing a UFC newcomer. It’s all very strange. Almakhan is Kazakh, 26 years old and 14-1 with 13 finishes. Nothing jumps off the page looking at his record but he’s coming off a couple of knockout wins, one being a 7 second headkick KO last July! You never know with these guys. And the Kazakh fighters we’ve seen so far in the UFC have been hard as nails. Could be a potential banana skin for Umar. He might’ve just been better off trying to get that Sandhagen fight back on because the risk/reward aspect here isn’t in his favour.should be good if it happens. I say that because, like Alex Perez, Schnell has a habit of not showing up. Shit, this fight with Erceg was originally supposed to go down at UFC 295 at MSG back in November but, true to form, Schnell rang in sick. When he does show up he’s usually decent to watch. Patchy results but he’s had some good fights. I absolutely loved his batshit crazy scrap against Su Mudaerji in July 2022.Legitimately one of my favourite fights that year. If you missed it, get it watched. Schnell got the win, choking Mudaerji unconscious and leaving him in a pool of his own blood. He had to walk through fire to get that win though. Tremendous fight. But Schnell got knocked out by Matheus Nicolau in his next fight and then was inactive the whole of 2023. So the momentum he had coming off that Mudaerji war just evaporated. Typical Schnell. Aussie Erceg is 11-1 and on a 10 fight winning streak. He beat Alessandro Costa on the MSG card after Schnell dropped out. Before that he won his UFC debut, outpointing David Dvorak. I remember him looking pretty good in both fights.. Doing sod all for me this. Both just reek of ‘making up the numbers’ matchmaking at this point. Anders has been on the roster for what feels like an age and I can probably count on one hand the fights that I’ve even half enjoyed. He didn’t have the worst start to his career. Beat Brendan Allen in LFA and had a really close decision with Lyoto Machida in 2018 that many actually felt he won. Not much else of note though other than taking a split decision off our Gerald. Shitbag. He’s coming into this fight having lost 3 of his last 4. In fairness, I recall his last fight against Marc-Andre Barriault being decent. But yeah, again a loss. Pickett’s doing even worse. He’s 13-10 and has lost his last 4 fights on the trot. He got fed to Bo Nickal in Bo’s UFC debut, got squashed, then lost his next fight to Josh Fremd in August. Nothing to see here. Should be a ‘loser (and winner) leaves’ match.is another sneaky good bit of matchmaking that’ll probably go under the radar. Really like this pairing. Although I’m fully rooting for Basharat’s downfall now. I kind of took a liking to him and his brother Farid when they first got in the UFC. Javid turned heel for me though after his last fight. He kicked Victor Henry in the balls in Abu Dhabi back in October, resulting in their fight being stopped and ruled a No Contest. Unfortunate but it happens. An occupational hazard of the worst kind. It was accidental. It was the way Basharat went on post-fight that made him look a right tit.Went from saying Henry quit to denying the kick hit him low at all. Josh Barnett, who trains Henry and was in his corner that night, went to the hospital with him and said, and I quote, that his balls had. Basharat was even going back and forth arguing with Barnett on Twitter, denying the low blow and calling Henry a quitter. Proper bellend. Hoping Helwani’s doppelgänger chins him here. Not really confident he does though. As much as I’ve soured on Basharat, he’d looked decent in his previous fights I saw and was 14-0 going into that Henry fight. Zahabi is alright and is on a 3 fight win streak but he’s 36 years old and has been so inactive and stop/start in his career that I don’t really have any faith in him.could be pure fireworks. Should be a nasty striking battle. CLD didn’t get off to the most ideal start in the UFC. He came in with a bit of buzz about him as an undefeated Cage Warriors champion and made his Octagon debut on the London card last March. It all seemed to be lining up for him to have a great debut on home soil in the UK but his opponent suffered a knee injury 2 minutes into the fight and that was that. He then followed that by suffering his first defeat in a frustrating fight against Armen Petrosyan in June. He finally got that first real satisfying UFC win in his last fight in November though…Beautiful. Just crushed poor Denis Tiuliulin with that brutal finishing sequence. Hopefully we see more of this out of CLD going forward. On paper, Ribeiro seems like the ideal opponent for him to showcase his striking against. But at the same time, he can’t afford to get too reckless. Ribeiro’s nothing special but he’s definitely a finisher. He’s 11-4 and all 11 wins came by knockout. 8 in the first round. He seems like a proper ‘live by the sword, die by the sword’ type. He got knocked out in his UFC debut by Abdul Razak Alhassan, bounced back with a TKO win over Joseph Holmes, then got headkicked into oblivion by Roman Kopylov last time out. I’d expect Duncan to come out on top here. It’s almost certainly gonna be a standup battle and Duncan’s the more skilled striker. But you can never count out a big hitter like Ribeiro.. No thoughts on this, to be honest. Never seen Oliveira, not seen enough of Ghemmouri. Looking them both up on Sherdog, this is Oliveira’s UFC debut, he’s 28 years old and has a record of 19-3 and 17 finishes. Not bad at first glance. He’s coming off a first round knockout win on DWCS in September. Ghemmouri is French, 29 years old and 12-2 with 7 finishes. He fought in the Brave promotion before making his UFC debut on the Paris card in September. He fought William Gomis that night and it ended in controversy when Gomis kicked him in the balls and the ref missed it and immediately waved the fight off as a TKO win for Gomis. Thought it was harsh on Ghemmouri myself. He didn’t do himself any favours by turning his back, and that’s probably the main reason the ref stopped it. But I definitely thought the kick was low and it was a shite way for Ghemmouri to lose his UFC debut.might be worth tuning in early for. I’ve enjoyed the limited footage I’ve seen of Radzhabov so far. He trains with Gilbert Burns and was supposed to appear on the McGregor vs Chandler season of TUF but got replaced by one of Conor’s boys from what I remember. He wound up making his UFC debut anyway on the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane undercard last March and beat Esteban Ribovics in a fantastic little hidden gem of a fight. Unfortunately for him, he ran into Mateusz Rebecki in his next fight and got fucked up with leg kicks and knocked out.Al-Selwady makesUFC debut here. He’s 28 years old, 15-3 with 10 finishes, was the Brave CF and Fury FC Lightweight champion and beat Cage Warriors champ George Hardwick on DWCS in August. I remember a fair few having high hopes for Hardwick going in and pretty much assuming he was UFC bound but Selwady messed plans up. Interested to see how he looks here. Radzhabov isn’t an outrageous debut opponent for him but he’s a tough bastard from the couple of fights I’ve seen. Not exactly like they’re easing Selwady in gently.