UFC Apex: Tuivasa vs. Tybura, March 16, Saturday, 6 pm eastern

DabanggData
President
@Blue
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2020
- Messages
- 817
- Reaction score
- 399
Tai Tuivasa -122 looks good
UFC Apex
Tai Tuivasa tore meniscus, the cartilage in between the knee joint in January 2024
He said he would be ready 6 weeks later
"It's a meniscus tear, half of my meniscus is gone from the other surgery"
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura, Saturday, March 16, 6 pm eastern
UFC Apex
Tai Tuivasa tore meniscus, the cartilage in between the knee joint in January 2024
He said he would be ready 6 weeks later
"It's a meniscus tear, half of my meniscus is gone from the other surgery"
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura, Saturday, March 16, 6 pm eastern
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura | MMA Event | Tapology
UFC Fight Night takes place Saturday, March 16, 2024 with 12 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com
Fight Odds | MMA Betting Odds, News and Analysis
Fight Odds is your #1 resource for MMA Betting. Stay on top with the latest MMA Betting News, Opening MMA Odds and MMA Betting Tools.
fightodds.io
Free UFC betting tips for UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura. Free MMA Betting Predictions. BetMMA.tips
Free UFC Betting Tips for UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura. Free MMA betting advice.
www.betmma.tips
Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura, UFC Fight Night | MMA Bout | Tapology
Tuivasa vs. Tybura at UFC Fight Night on Tapology. View Tuivasa vs. Tybura fight video, highlights, news, Twitter updates, and fight results.
www.tapology.com
Last edited: