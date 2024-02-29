UFC Apex: Tuivasa vs. Tybura, March 16, Saturday, 6 pm eastern

Tai Tuivasa -122 looks good

UFC Apex


Tai Tuivasa tore meniscus, the cartilage in between the knee joint in January 2024

He said he would be ready 6 weeks later

"It's a meniscus tear, half of my meniscus is gone from the other surgery"

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura, Saturday, March 16, 6 pm eastern

1709248151402.jpeg
 
Gotta go with Tuivasa. I don't hold those losses against him, they were to dangerous guys. I think he will knockout Tybura and fight Rozenstruik in a main event later this year, that’s my gut feeling
 
