Pre-fight Discussion: UFC Fight Night 239 Tuivasa vs. Tybura Sat. March 16 4pm et ESPN+

Danespina said: Well, I feel like Bryan Battle's stock is as high as it's been. I've just recently started to look forward to his fights. So that's the main one for me.



Most of the other bouts are just to see who bounces back into the win category and who will possibly be let go.



I will lower expectations accordingly. There's a few names though. Click to expand...

Yeah that's how I'm approaching it too. After that stacked card last week it will take some time and research to warm up to this one. By the time Saturday rolls around I'll be stoked because enjoy watching most all fights.Like you say there's a few fighters on this card who have had recent setbacks. They should be going all out to try and get back in the win column.Definitely look forward to seeing Battle vs. Loosa.