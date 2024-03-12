Pre-fight Discussion: UFC Fight Night 239 Tuivasa vs. Tybura Sat. March 16 4pm et ESPN+

PurpleStorm
Saturday the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Night 239: Tuivasa vs. Tybura, also known as UFC Vegas 88. The main event is a clash of heavyweights, with Tai Tuivasa (14-6) squaring off against Marcin Tybura (24-8). The co-main at welterweight features Bryan Battle (10-2) against Ange Loosa (10-3). Which fights on this card do you anticipate? Want to share your breakdowns, predictions or observations? The floor is yours. More information will be added here throughout the week, leading up to the weigh-ins and always entertaining Play by Play discussion. All we ask is that you follow the rules and keep the conversation civil. Thanks, enjoy!
MAR 16, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
Main Event HW TAI TUIVASA 14-6-0 vs. MARCIN TYBURA 24-8-0
Co-Main Event WW Bryan Battle 10-2-0 vs. Ange Loosa 10-3-0
LHW Kennedy Nzechukwu 12-4-0 vs. Ovince St. Preux 26-17-0
FW Christian Rodriguez 10-1-0 vs. Isaac Dulgarian 6-0-0
WBW Pannie Kianzad 16-7-0 vs. Macy Chiasson 8-3-0
MW Gerald Meerschaert 35-17-0 vs. Bryan Barberena 18-11-0
LW Mike Davis 10-2-0 vs. Natan Levy 8-1-0
WFW Josiane Nunes 10-1-0 vs. Chelsea Chandler 5-2-0
FlyW Ode Osbourne 12-6-0 vs. Jafel Filho 15-3-0
LightW Thiago Moisés vs. 17-7-0 vs. Mitch Ramirez 8-1-0
FeatherW Josh Culibao 11-2-1 vs. Danny Silva 8-1-0
WStrawW Cory McKenna 8-2-0 vs. Jaqueline Amorim 7-1-0
BantamW Chad Anheliger 12-7-0 vs. Charalampos Grigoriou 8-3-0
Special guest Devin Tejada of the Check the Kick Podcast joins Ben this week as they break down UFC Fight Night 239, with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights.
0:00 Intro: The calm after the storm
5:48 Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3) vs. Chad Anheliger (12-7)
16:43 Jaqueline Amorim (7-1) vs. Cory McKenna (8-2)
28:39 Joshua Culibao (11-2-1) vs. Danny Silva (8-1)
39:26 Jafel Filho (15-3) vs. Ode Osbourne (12-6, 1 NC)
49:26 Josiane Nunes (10-1) vs. Chelsea Chandler (5-2)
1:02:14 Natan Levy (8-1) vs. Mike Davis (10-2)
1:15:30 Thiago Moises (17-7) vs. Mitch Ramirez (8-1)
1:27:26 Christian Rodriguez (10-1) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (6-0)
1:40:44 Gerald Meerschaert (35-17) vs. Bryan Barberena (18-11)
1:50:18 Pannie Kianzad (16-7) vs. Macy Chiasson (8-3)
2:02:47 Ovince St. Preux (26-17) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4)
2:18:15 Bryan Battle (10-2) vs. Ange Loosa (10-3)
2:28:27 Tai Tuivasa (14-6) vs. Marcin Tybura (24-8)
2:43:52 A quick rundown of all the picks
- Saturday 03.16.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
- U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
- Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
- Ownership: Endeavor
- Venue: UFC Apex
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
- Enclosure: Octagon
- MMA Bouts: 13
