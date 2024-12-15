Buckley looked ok

Rockapotomuss
Not a world beater or anything. He needs to string a few together. Beating Colby and Usman are yesterday's business.
It's hard to say, Colby has only lost to champions BUT he did look completely trash against Edwards.
He needs to string a few together.
The fight was basically a snuff film and some peoole are like. "Er. Colby was winning round 3! " lol. If Buckley hadn't messed around Colby wouldn't have even been in top position in round 3. he got obliterated.That was his 6th straight win at welterweight and 5 of those are stoppages.
He casually beat the absolute shit out of Colby who will now finally fall down the rankings. Buckley is obviously a top 5 fighter right now.
just "ok"? WW Buckley is a threat to Belal.

He looks like a guy who can hang with the top of the division and present a threat to just about anyone.
wild because he kinda sucked a few years ago lol
It’s the story with every good performance from Buckley on sherdogFight didn’t tell us much about Buckley in my opinion. Think story of the fight was just how bad Colby looked. Looked like he was underwater and hesitant from the get go. Buckley looked how an active younger fighter should look against somebody like that.
He looked better than any fighter has looked against Covington.