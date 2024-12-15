Buckley looked ok

josh345 said: The fight was basically a snuff film and some peoole are like. "Er. Colby was winning round 3! " lol. If Buckley hadn't messed around Colby wouldn't have even been in top position in round 3. he got obliterated. Click to expand...

Honestly that is the most annoying thing about this fight to me... Buckley was so comfortable just molly whopping Colby he decided to wrestle with him, to the point of going for mount 'for fun' and then diving back in and going for a hilarious triangle.If he just lumped him up a few more times instead of dicking around on the ground, he would have either secured the KO or gotten the doctor stoppage without the wasted time.