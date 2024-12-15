Buckley looked ok

Not a world beater or anything. He needs to string a few together. Beating Colby and Usman are yesterday's business.
 
That was his 6th straight win at welterweight and 5 of those are stoppages.

He casually beat the absolute shit out of Colby who will now finally fall down the rankings. Buckley is obviously a top 5 fighter right now.
The fight was basically a snuff film and some peoole are like. "Er. Colby was winning round 3! " lol. If Buckley hadn't messed around Colby wouldn't have even been in top position in round 3. he got obliterated.
 
Buckley looked good, especially on the feet. I do still think his takedown defense is suspect though. Those Colby takedowns tonight didn't have any sauce in them and he was still occasionally able to get him down.
 
Buckley looked good. Colby didn't. Nothing more, nothing less.

He needs a major step up in competition now.
 
Buckley looked good against a clearly past-prime Colby. Buckley has never gone more than 3 rounds, though. And he has that heavily-muscled physique like Hector Lombard, who didn't have great cardio after a couple of rounds. I'll be curious how he does if he has to go to the championship rounds against someone like Belal, Shavkat, Garry or Edwards. Especially if he gets held down or against the cage for long periods.
 
Colby was tailor made to test a guy like Buckley and he still managed to beat him so I’m not too worried.

Buckley answered some questions about his pacing and technical skills. I’m also glad he won because Colby is a duck who only wants easy fights.
 
Honestly that is the most annoying thing about this fight to me... Buckley was so comfortable just molly whopping Colby he decided to wrestle with him, to the point of going for mount 'for fun' and then diving back in and going for a hilarious triangle.

If he just lumped him up a few more times instead of dicking around on the ground, he would have either secured the KO or gotten the doctor stoppage without the wasted time.
 
He looks like a guy who can hang with the top of the division and present a threat to just about anyone.

wild because he kinda sucked a few years ago lol
He’s still mid, he’s just fighting and struggling against washed up 40 year old dudes to get a little momentum.


I’m telling you this as a dude who told everyone Buckley was a lock for this fight.

This is what happens anytime he fights someone with actual reflexes:

0C0C8D48-97DF-4372-84A8-574750FE09A2.gif
 
Next time what does he have to do to look better than ok against a guy who has never been beaten like that? Beat the eyelid off while taking even less damage? Sounds like bullshit
 
He knocked out an elite striker in wonderboy - although he did lose the first 2 rounds

And now stuffed majority of takedowns from a decent wrestler

I’d say he’s good

Hes earned a top 5 fight - not a title shot
 
Fight didn’t tell us much about Buckley in my opinion. Think story of the fight was just how bad Colby looked. Looked like he was underwater and hesitant from the get go. Buckley looked how an active younger fighter should look against somebody like that.
 
It’s the story with every good performance from Buckley on sherdog
 
He looked better than any fighter has looked against Covington.

He had some discipline and his punches were straighter… His jabs and straights looked great to me.
 
