It’s insane to me that Colby Covington is an underdog to Buckley

Anyone else find it insane that Colby is a 2 to 1 dog against Buckley?

I mean, prime for prime, Buckley would be a +400-500 dog against Covington.

Buckley has been taken down and held down by terrible low level grapplers. The idea that Buckley can through strength and explosiveness keep Colby off him is just dumb, he hasn’t been able to stuff takedowns from far worse wrestlers.

Colby also has an iron chin, he has been hit flush from punchers that hit harder than Buckley and he’s never been KOed.

Buckley doesn’t have 5 round cardio, I can’t see Colby getting his chin cracked against Buckley, even if he’s washed ( and I do think his foot was broken in the Edward’s fight ).

Colby even if washed, has an iron chin, far better elite wrestling, and a huge cardio edge.

Buckley has explosiveness, power and terrible grappling/takedown defense.

I see Colby grinding him out, Covington should be -240ish here not +200

How am I wrong? I just can’t see Buckley as a favorite.
 
Colby is almost 37. He's not who you think he is anymore. His fight against Leon demonstrated that, except he's even older now.
 
Not at all. Buckley can end it in one punch.
 
Colby by DEC at +275 is tempting, going to put a small hedge on that if my parlays(which Buckley is capping) are live going into the main event.

Age and inactivity are huge though. Also it's 1 thing to be taken down by 210-lb Imavov, 185-lb Colby isn't keeping Buckley down imo. Colby could swarm with volume & pressure if he can still pull the trigger, I don't think he can.
 
Not even a 2nd Trump presidency can save him. He's a shell of his former self.
 
Anyone else find it insane that Colby is a 2 to 1 dog against Buckley?

I mean, prime for prime, Buckley would be a +400-500 dog against Covington.

Buckley has been taken down and held down by terrible low level grapplers. The idea that Buckley can through strength and explosiveness keep Colby off him is just dumb, he hasn’t been able to stuff takedowns from far worse wrestlers.

Colby also has an iron chin, he has been hit flush from punchers that hit harder than Buckley and he’s never been KOed.

Buckley doesn’t have 5 round cardio, I can’t see Colby getting his chin cracked against Buckley, even if he’s washed ( and I do think his foot was broken in the Edward’s fight ).

Colby even if washed, has an iron chin, far better elite wrestling, and a huge cardio edge.

Buckley has explosiveness, power and terrible grappling/takedown defense.

I see Colby grinding him out, Covington should be -240ish here not +200

How am I wrong? I just can’t see Buckley as a favorite.
The Colby that lost to Usman x 2 looked amazing. He showed up, looked great, and lost to a better man. That version of Colby murders Buckley.

Colby didn't show up against Leon. People are expecting that Colby to show up tonight.

It's that simple.

I have money on Colby on the thought that the Leon performance was an outlier. We'll find out.
 
No. 2 to 1 seems a bit off, but he should be a slight dog.
Ur chances of being just older is like 25% when facing a younger opponent. Let that sink in.
There's a good chance Colby is very much deflated after losing his mixed win loss record. His style requires stamina, reflex and agility. He only has 1 of those over Buckley.
Buckley has the momentum going in and activity levels in his favor.
He's stronger and might have the factors in striking and Colby to negate Colby. He might even be a better striker than colby

It's not looking great for Colby here. It should be closer odds, but him being the dog is very reasonable
 
Bet the house on Colby then. In the last 4 years he's got his jaw broke by usman, then wrestled Masvidal to decision, outpointed cleanly by Usman, then completely shut down by Leon. 1-3

Meanwhile Buckley fixed his cardio and TDD, brings his KO power to WW, and is looking like he's entering his prime. Meanwhile Colby turns 37 in a few months.
 
dominion said:
Colby is almost 37. He's not who you think he is anymore. His fight against Leon demonstrated that, except he's even older now.
I do agree Colby has most likely declined but I don't think the Leon fight is proof. I could see Colby was injured early in that fight. He still made it to the final bell and even held Leon down for an entire round. If Colby is healthy tonight, Buckley will have a slim chance of catching him with a punch. I like Buckley and would like to see him get the win but I think Colby drowns him
 
Colby is inactive and his claim to fame is 'doing well' in losing performances against the champions.

In terms of actual wins most are against fading or washed up fighters and even those wins can't be considered relevant anymore.

Buckley is actually on his way up instead of going down, which represents a completely different challenge for Colby.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Colby also has an iron chin, he has been hit flush from punchers that hit harder than Buckley and he’s never been KOed.

Buckley doesn’t have 5 round cardio, I can’t see Colby getting his chin cracked against Buckley, even if he’s washed ( and I do think his foot was broken in the Edward’s fight ).
Everyone's chin gets cracked if they fight long enough. Covington has been hurt in multiple fights and stopped by strikes before so the idea it's inconceivable he'd get KO'd or TKO'd is weird.

This is the same logic people used when they said Holloway couldn't be stopped by Topuria.

Colby is old and probably partially checked out as he must realise he's never working his way back to the belt.

He could definitely still wrestle his way to a decision though.
 
Had Colby not looked like crap last fight I'm sure it would be different. It all rides on that.
 
