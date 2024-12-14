It’s insane to me that Colby Covington is an underdog to Buckley

Anyone else find it insane that Colby is a 2 to 1 dog against Buckley?



I mean, prime for prime, Buckley would be a +400-500 dog against Covington.



Buckley has been taken down and held down by terrible low level grapplers. The idea that Buckley can through strength and explosiveness keep Colby off him is just dumb, he hasn’t been able to stuff takedowns from far worse wrestlers.



Colby also has an iron chin, he has been hit flush from punchers that hit harder than Buckley and he’s never been KOed.



Buckley doesn’t have 5 round cardio, I can’t see Colby getting his chin cracked against Buckley, even if he’s washed ( and I do think his foot was broken in the Edward’s fight ).



Colby even if washed, has an iron chin, far better elite wrestling, and a huge cardio edge.



Buckley has explosiveness, power and terrible grappling/takedown defense.



I see Colby grinding him out, Covington should be -240ish here not +200



How am I wrong? I just can’t see Buckley as a favorite.