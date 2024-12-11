Colby Covington has no finishing skills

MetaIIica

MetaIIica

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 14, 2019
Messages
486
Reaction score
1,497
He's basically Khabib, with worse striking, weaker punches, no wrist / ankle control, no submission skills at all. Covington had Masvidals back for an entire round, even had his arms wrapped around Masvidals throat and couldn't finish.

Covingtons only real chance against Buckley is to wrestlefuck him for 5 rounds. Anytime you hear Covington talk about how the fight will go, he says "I will make him quit and drown him for 5 rounds" because Colby is going into the fight believing he can't finish guys. Now you hear someone like Khamzat or Khabib talk, they are confident they can finish the fight before 5 rounds, it shows lack of Colbys confidence.

I can see Buckley KOing Covington, or losing by Decision.
 
Well it would certainly help if he didn't have pillows for hands
 
I'd say he has better striking than Khabib but otherwise you're right. And he's probably past his prime. I got Buckley in this one. He will have 25 minutes to land a big shot.
 
napoleon-dynamite-skills.gif
 
I actually used to make a killing betting on him to get finishes in his early days. He had this boring label and stigma from the start, but literally 5 out of 6 of his early fights ended in finish.
 
He doesn't wrap his arms around the neck to actually get a choke he just uses it to threaten and prolong the position/improve the position/keep grinding

It's wave after wave of small little punches, grapple advancements, choke attempts that aren't fully fledged but the guys still have to respect it and protect themselves

I like that style when it's very high pace for several rounds like that

I don't think Colby has that in him anymore, at least he didn't against Edwards, looked like a shell of himself, at best
 
Well
His last finish is from 8 years ago (i'm not considering Woodley's broken rib, but if you consider it, its still 4 years).
 
JohnCena27 said:
Well it would certainly help if he didn't have pillows for hands
Click to expand...
His style is basically tailored to the fact that he doesnt have power. He uses volume, speed etc.
 
Colby is going to beat Buckley soundly. Has Buckley fought a 5 rounder? He’ll look good for two rounds and Colby will take him down and finish him.
 
Asako said:
Colby is going to beat Buckley soundly. Has Buckley fought a 5 rounder? He’ll look good for two rounds and Colby will take him down and finish him.
Click to expand...
You stand to make good money then, Colby is a big underdog currently.
 
True
He doesn't commit because his technique is kinda sloppy.
Would've liked to have seen him refine his striking technique, footwork, (not sure the right term) body mechanics in striking/submissions, etc... instead of "simply" (in quotes because it was d-mn impressive) weaponizing his cardio.


A more refined Colby who fought the way that he did (actually pursuing a finish) in R3-5 of the 2nd Usman fight would've been a world champ who would've successfully defended multiple times instead of someone who came up just a bit short twice then got nearly shutout in his 3rd shot at the belt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,373
Messages
56,642,369
Members
175,324
Latest member
heathmill

Share this page

Back
Top