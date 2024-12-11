Colby Covington has no finishing skills

He's basically Khabib, with worse striking, weaker punches, no wrist / ankle control, no submission skills at all. Covington had Masvidals back for an entire round, even had his arms wrapped around Masvidals throat and couldn't finish.



Covingtons only real chance against Buckley is to wrestlefuck him for 5 rounds. Anytime you hear Covington talk about how the fight will go, he says "I will make him quit and drown him for 5 rounds" because Colby is going into the fight believing he can't finish guys. Now you hear someone like Khamzat or Khabib talk, they are confident they can finish the fight before 5 rounds, it shows lack of Colbys confidence.



I can see Buckley KOing Covington, or losing by Decision.