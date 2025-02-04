Chanel Sonnen gives an inside scoop on what probably is Covington’s final fight as Chael answers if Covington will fight again.



This inside scoop is more valuable because Covington will be a assistant coach for TUF on sonnen’s team.



It is fitting that what began chaos Covington might be also what ends him. His infamous trash talk about Brazilians saved his career, and now his final curtain call is probably against a Brazilian.











Will Gilbert Burns avenge his fellow Brazilians? Or will Colby ride into the sunset the way he started his chaos character?