Rumored Colby Covington has one more Brazilian to fight before he calls it a career.

Chanel Sonnen gives an inside scoop on what probably is Covington’s final fight as Chael answers if Covington will fight again.

This inside scoop is more valuable because Covington will be a assistant coach for TUF on sonnen’s team.

It is fitting that what began chaos Covington might be also what ends him. His infamous trash talk about Brazilians saved his career, and now his final curtain call is probably against a Brazilian.





Will Gilbert Burns avenge his fellow Brazilians? Or will Colby ride into the sunset the way he started his chaos character?
 
It's a no brainer and could be a great fight. Would tell us a lot about where both guys are at now.
 
Colby wanted nothing to do with Gilbert 3-4 years ago but now that he’s on a three fight skid he’s all about it. Laughable.
 
