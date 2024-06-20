  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rewatch Breaking News

RoyJonesJr

RoyJonesJr

Carti Season
@red
Joined
Jun 27, 2010
Messages
8,457
Reaction score
5,573
Jiri needs to wrestle more in the rematch ;)

jab, jab, kick, go for the TD in the middle of the octagon and really grind down Alex. Even if Alex shrugs the TD don't give up, especially with Alex coming in on a short notice. Alex will be looking for a fast KO


I mean Jiris defense is bad enough that even if he has executed this gameplan he'll rush in with his hands down and will get countered. But this really is his best chance, forgot all that Samurai stuff.

He had Alex "stunned" in the first fight until he ran into with his hands down and got countered. Might as well wrestle more and really get those hands tired then unload in the 3rd or 4th so that Left Hook losses most of its pop
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B-Level
After Jiri vs Rakic, will people finally admit that Alex got an early stoppage privilege vs Jiri?
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
BlankaPresident
BlankaPresident
Portland8242
So what's the early prediction on Jiri vs Poatan 2?
2 3
Replies
59
Views
1K
Preston broadus
Preston broadus

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,851
Messages
55,720,987
Members
174,911
Latest member
vera2

Share this page

Back
Top