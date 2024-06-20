Jiri needs to wrestle more in the rematchjab, jab, kick, go for the TD in the middle of the octagon and really grind down Alex. Even if Alex shrugs the TD don't give up, especially with Alex coming in on a short notice. Alex will be looking for a fast KOI mean Jiris defense is bad enough that even if he has executed this gameplan he'll rush in with his hands down and will get countered. But this really is his best chance, forgot all that Samurai stuff.He had Alex "stunned" in the first fight until he ran into with his hands down and got countered. Might as well wrestle more and really get those hands tired then unload in the 3rd or 4th so that Left Hook losses most of its pop