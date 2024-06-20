  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Breaking News Jiri needs to wrestle more in the rematch

RoyJonesJr

RoyJonesJr

Carti Season
@red
Joined
Jun 27, 2010
Messages
8,460
Reaction score
5,576
Jiri needs to wrestle more in the rematch ;)

jab, jab, kick, go for the TD in the middle of the octagon and really grind down Alex. Even if Alex shrugs the TD don't give up, especially with Alex coming in on a short notice. Alex will be looking for a fast KO. Might as well tire him out since he has a short camp compared to Jiri


I mean Jiris defense is bad enough that even if he has executed this gameplan he'll rush in with his hands down and will get countered. But this really is his best chance, forgot all that Samurai stuff.

He had Alex "stunned" in the first fight until he ran into with his hands down and got countered. Might as well wrestle more and really get those hands tired then unload in the 3rd or 4th so that Left Hook losses most of its pop
 
WaylonMercy5150 said:
I think if he fights like he did against Rakic in round 1 he will be laying on the mat staring up at the lights.
Click to expand...
Absolutely. Jiri needs to start offensive right away and really lean into some grappling this time around. He had success wrestling in the first fight but his leg was probably to beat up to go for TD's by the 2nd round.
 
Def not a bad idea, but he cant just spam it. Thats how u get flying kneed.
 
RoyJonesJr said:
He had Alex "stunned" in the first fight until he ran into with his hands down and got countered. Might as well wrestle more and really get those hands tired then unload in the 3rd or 4th so that Left Hook losses most of its pop
Click to expand...
Honestly he just got overzealous. He didnt set up the wild punch that Poatan countered. He'd been feinting before and he just threw it w no respect. Just got too sloppy there. That fight coulda kept going in his favor if he hadnt dont that.
 
WaylonMercy5150 said:
I think if he fights like he did against Rakic in round 1 he will be laying on the mat staring up at the lights.
Click to expand...
Very true, Rakic was landing flush, it was worrying. Rakic just doesn't have that 1 punch KO in him like Alex does, Alex would have laid him out cold early in that fight I think, Alex has crazy power and he is so accurate also. Jiri has to be a lot more careful with his defense
 
Jiri's legs were brutalized by Rakic and previously by Poatan

It's incredible that fighters can recover so quickly between fights... or not

I think Jiri has a chance but he's likely to be forced to panic wrestle or lunge in with a blitz that's going to be countered

Same result as before I think
 
The Big Babou said:
Jiri's legs were brutalized by Rakic and previously by Poatan

It's incredible that fighters can recover so quickly between fights... or not

I think Jiri has a chance but he's likely to be forced to panic wrestle or lunge in with a blitz that's going to be countered

Same result as before I think
Click to expand...
But he wasnt forced in the other fight, he set up his blitzes with his feints and being unpredictable. The last hit that backed Poatan off, he got a little bit too crazy trying to close the show.

But he was as "measured" as Jiri could ever be before that. More careful.

honestly though with Rakic, he fought way more recklessly than against Poatan. He just didnt care about Rakic's punches at all like he did w Poatan.

What a fucking psychopath.
 
HHJ said:
Def not a bad idea, but he cant just spam it. Thats how u get flying kneed.
Click to expand...
Yup

Like I said, dont give up after one TD attempt or Alex getting up, but also dont spam it
HHJ said:
Honestly he just got overzealous. He didnt set up the wild punch that Poatan countered. He'd been feinting before and he just threw it w no respect. Just got too sloppy there. That fight coulda kept going in his favor if he hadnt dont that.
Click to expand...
Thats his biggest problem, his defence is poor but his offense is insane

Against Rakic he was getting lit up, then said fuck it and literally ended the fight because his offense is on another level

Even against Alex he was one or two punches away from turning Alex into a panic wrestler until those bad habits were read up by Alex, who's used his sniper left to catch Jiri who lets his hands down the heat of the moment.

Jiri must be sloppy and aggressive, its where he wins fights. But against Alex tire him out a bit before really turning on the heat. So by the 3rd if the same sequence that happened in the first happens again, this time Alex won't have enough power to phase Jiri and Jiri can stop him.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
HHJ said:
Honestly he just got overzealous. He didnt set up the wild punch that Poatan countered. He'd been feinting before and he just threw it w no respect. Just got too sloppy there. That fight coulda kept going in his favor if he hadnt dont that.
Click to expand...
Yep. Got a little overzealous. Very similar to Stipe/Ngannou 2...Stipe got a little careless and paid the price.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
RoyJonesJr said:
Jiri needs to wrestle more in the rematch ;)

jab, jab, kick, go for the TD in the middle of the octagon and really grind down Alex. Even if Alex shrugs the TD don't give up, especially with Alex coming in on a short notice. Alex will be looking for a fast KO. Might as well tire him out since he has a short camp compared to Jiri


I mean Jiris defense is bad enough that even if he has executed this gameplan he'll rush in with his hands down and will get countered. But this really is his best chance, forgot all that Samurai stuff.

He had Alex "stunned" in the first fight until he ran into with his hands down and got countered. Might as well wrestle more and really get those hands tired then unload in the 3rd or 4th so that Left Hook losses most of its pop
Click to expand...
I been watching cobra kai on Netflix and realized he needs to learn the flamingo crane kick.
 
Jiri's best chance is to create chaos. Shoot for takedowns, clinch, throw spinning attacks on the break, etc.

If it's a clean striking match, Alex is far too comfortable and skilled for Jiri. I think the clinch could be the key to Jiri's success.
 
laleggenda27 said:
Jiri's best chance is to create chaos. Shoot for takedowns, clinch, throw spinning attacks on the break, etc.

If it's a clean striking match, Alex is far too comfortable and skilled for Jiri. I think the clinch could be the key to Jiri's success.
Click to expand...
It could be but he needs time to get better at that and he doesnt have the time. In the clinch he couldnt get too much going.

He did throw an elbow but I feel like alot of the strikes he threw didnt have the same stank on it as usual. I feel like he wasnt throwing everything w full power. Like maybe he was waiting to string something together.
 
HHJ said:
It could be but he needs time to get better at that and he doesnt have the time. In the clinch he couldnt get too much going.

He did throw an elbow but I feel like alot of the strikes he threw didnt have the same stank on it as usual. I feel like he wasnt throwing everything w full power. Like maybe he was waiting to string something together.
Click to expand...

Wasn't he injured?
 
RoyJonesJr said:
Wasn't he injured?
Click to expand...
He was coming back from one yes. It's true that we havent seen him one shot people like has before,now that I think about it.
 
HHJ said:
He was coming back from one yes. It's true that we havent seen him one shot people like has before,now that I think about it.
Click to expand...

Besides that,

He had staph and other injures so he could only train a week

www.sportskeeda.com

Jiri Prochazka's manager discusses how 'BJP' fought Alex Pereira despite health challenges - "He was very terribly injured in that fight"

Jiri Prochazka took on Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 295 last year for the then-vacant light heavyweight title.
www.sportskeeda.com www.sportskeeda.com

I call a bit BS he looked as good as ever until Alex did what he usually does


But maybe if its true this time when Jiri takes him down he'll do a lot more damage
 
HHJ said:
Honestly he just got overzealous. He didnt set up the wild punch that Poatan countered. He'd been feinting before and he just threw it w no respect. Just got too sloppy there. That fight coulda kept going in his favor if he hadnt dont that.
Click to expand...

But that's how Jiri fights.
 
IronGolem007 said:
But that's how Jiri fights.
Click to expand...
I know. But with Poatan there was a path for success for him. He didnt make that mistake until then. I think Jiri is one of those few guys who can hang w Poatan, but hard to open up on a guy with such deadly accuracy and power.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B-Level
After Jiri vs Rakic, will people finally admit that Alex got an early stoppage privilege vs Jiri?
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
BlankaPresident
BlankaPresident
Portland8242
So what's the early prediction on Jiri vs Poatan 2?
2 3
Replies
59
Views
1K
Preston broadus
Preston broadus
MetaIIica
Can Jiri Prochazca win the rematch?
7 8 9
Replies
164
Views
4K
LouDee16
L
jackleeb
Jiri Interview Post-UFC 300 (MMA Hour w/ Ariel Helwani)
Replies
16
Views
386
Bowel-forged Stool
Bowel-forged Stool
ExitLUPin
The more and more fights Strickland has, the more impressive what Poatan did to him looks
2
Replies
26
Views
901
orca
orca

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,855
Messages
55,721,365
Members
174,911
Latest member
vera2

Share this page

Back
Top