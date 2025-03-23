Carlos Ulberg Continues His Rise to the Top - Jiri Next?

Gabe
This dude is awesome. Even his “boring” fights are not that boring. Both the Volkan and this Jan fight were high level technical displays that were competitive. I think he can at least be competitive with every guy in the division. In any other scenario he would be worthy of a title shot but with it all hit confirmed that Ank/Alex 2 will happen next then Ulberg might have to fight again. Should Jiri be next or should he just wait for a title fight?