Carlos Ulberg Continues His Rise to the Top - Jiri Next?

This dude is awesome. Even his “boring” fights are not that boring. Both the Volkan and this Jan fight were high level technical displays that were competitive. I think he can at least be competitive with every guy in the division. In any other scenario he would be worthy of a title shot but with it all hit confirmed that Ank/Alex 2 will happen next then Ulberg might have to fight again. Should Jiri be next or should he just wait for a title fight?
 
Title shot or "tune up" with Hill, Jiri is dangerous and if he wins it will be hard to justify a title shot for him, specially if Pereira wins the rematch.
 
You call that a rise? He was tentative against and old man and got gifted a decision victory. Ank will have him on his back without a minute if they fought and Alex would smash him into next weak. Hell DDP could probably move up and take him with ease.
 
Yeah its probably Jiri/Ulberg with a title shot on the line. If Ank beats Alex again then winner of this fight would be a worthy challenger.

I do understand the thinking that if Ank is gonna be the new guy in the div knocking one of these guys off as a contender right now isnt the greatest thing but its a thin LHW div. If Jiri loses this fight he goes out and wins another he could get right back there. So yeah i'd probably make that fight next.
 
That was a poor performance and I thought he lost.

But I won't hate on him for looking like shit against Jan, because Alex Pereira looked shit against Jan, and so did Magomed Ankalaev.

That wasn't a legit win, though, so he's gotta fight Jiri next at best.

Also, Jiri fucks his shit up.
 
Rise to the top. Fucking floated like a turd. Terrible fight terrible decision. Not all wins are equal
 
Ulberg probably should be getting a title shot. Just by being in that position, Jiri doesn't deserve to fight him at this time.

Did Jan retire? If no, that's a good fight for Jiri. Or Rountree after he stomps Hill.
 
