Media C'mon Jiri…

Young Calf Kick

Young Calf Kick

This video is appearantly from a couple weeks ago so it might have already been posted here before, but here goes:



I thought he said it was time to reach another level or something? Wasn’t he going to go and improve after he realized the current strategy isn’t working to get him titles?

I respect the samurai warrior gimmick and he needs to do whatever he thinks is right, but he doesn’t need to do all this goofy shit. As some dude in the comments said bro needs Dagestan, not Japan.

Praying we will see evolved and more defensively sound Jiri(you know, the thing he got punished for against Alex, TWICE) but looks like he’s never gonna change lol

Not really complaining about his fights since dude is an absolute warrior but I wanna see him on a title run again. He ain’t gonna improve doing all this nonsensical kung fu aikido shit though
 
New mystical fighter Wax on Wax off Jiri is born
 
I love Jiri. His fights are always entertaining and he is a nice dude. But he is not a smart dude, and competing in combat sports will never help his IQ.
 
Yep, Jiri is doing the right thing. His mastery of Japanese karate will be unstoppable when he meets Alex next.

Who else does karate, let's see- Jones, GSP, Machida. Sounds like good company.

Looks like he is practicing Tiger style.

agEAVrC.jpg
 
I understand reverence and appreciation for the old ways, but the old ways don't produce champions in a sport with a limited rule set. There are about a million gyms out there that would love to have Jiri come and train. Syndicate, Kill Kliff, ATT, Fortis, MMA Lab, Serra/Longo, AKA, Elevation, Factory X, Tiger Mauy Thai, City Kickboxing....any of them would actually be able to sharpen his current toolset and make him a much more complete fighter.

Maybe his career isn't all that important to him and he gets fulfillment in learning traditional forms of fighting but it would be hard to believe that he'll capture a belt drilling katas. He already struggles with guys that stick to solid boxing fundamentals, now he's balls deep in an art that doesn't have much in the way of head movement or cutting angles he's going to have even more trouble.
 
Luthien said:
No video >< Currently on a laptop that doesn't even have working Javascript XD Anything posted is just a black wall ;X I'll have to imagine the video in my madness XD
Damn so thats why you can't see the video I captured of Dreyga meeting Izzy.

How can a laptop dont have working Javascript?
 
RockyLockridge said:
GOAT shit.

REAL martiarts shit for the kids that don't know about how doing repetitive motions with extreme focus yields great rewards for the soul of a fighter.

Just over most of y'alls head.
Uhuh.

I was going to post a sarcastic comment but you know what, you’re right. Doing repetitive motions with extreme focus to reward your soul will always be worth more than learning some basic head movement and defensive techniques so you don’t get KTFO by every hard hitter you fight.

CTE isn’t real anyway. Who needs braincells? Our body is only a temporary vessel. The soul lasts forever. Oss.
 
Red Lantern said:
Damn so thats why you can't see the video I captured of Dreyga meeting Izzy.

How can a laptop dont have working Javascript?
It is from like 2005 ish and can't update to any Javascript that works in our time XD
 
Young Calf Kick said:
Uhuh.

I was going to post a sarcastic comment but you know what, you’re right. Doing repetitive motions with extreme focus to reward your soul will always be worth more than learning some basic head movement and defensive techniques so you don’t get KTFO by every hard hitter you fight.

CTE isn’t real anyway. Who needs braincells? Our body is only a temporary vessel. The soul lasts forever. Oss.
Ah, a little bit of Hyperbole I see? getting KTFO by every hard hitter he's fought hm? When in reality he's only been KO'd by Alex recently. Reyes, Ozdemir, Glover are all hard hitters.

Your mind seems to be narrow, Grasshopper. Perhaps being a good nail and enduring the enemies attacks to weaken their heart is a part of his strategy. It's a different type of defense; A flamboyant confidence in ones self belief, masked as arrogance to the opponent. Forces them to engage, for engaging when your opponent is defensively vulnerable, is what these fighters have been instinctively trained to do. Jiri anticipates this and masters navigating these circumstances he creates for him self via his "choice of defense". As long as Jiri can expect what they will do as he leaves himself open, he can capitalize on the attack.


He's a different type of fighter. It REALLY bugs me that everyone wants him to become some ATT wrestleboxer.
 
Terrible case of CTE waits for him in the future
 
