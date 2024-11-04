This video is appearantly from a couple weeks ago so it might have already been posted here before, but here goes:







I thought he said it was time to reach another level or something? Wasn’t he going to go and improve after he realized the current strategy isn’t working to get him titles?



I respect the samurai warrior gimmick and he needs to do whatever he thinks is right, but he doesn’t need to do all this goofy shit. As some dude in the comments said bro needs Dagestan, not Japan.



Praying we will see evolved and more defensively sound Jiri(you know, the thing he got punished for against Alex, TWICE) but looks like he’s never gonna change lol



Not really complaining about his fights since dude is an absolute warrior but I wanna see him on a title run again. He ain’t gonna improve doing all this nonsensical kung fu aikido shit though