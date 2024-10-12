Media Bragging Rights: Royval vs Taira - Who wins and how?

Who wins and how?

  • Brandon Royval by KO / TKO

    Votes: 3 12.5%

  • Brandon Royval by Submission

    Votes: 1 4.2%

  • Brandon Royval by Decision

    Votes: 4 16.7%

  • Draw, No Contest or either fighter by Disqualification

    Votes: 1 4.2%

  • Tatsuro Taira by KO / TKO

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tatsuro Taira by Submission

    Votes: 9 37.5%

  • Tatsuro Taira by Decision

    Votes: 6 25.0%
  • Total voters
    24
  • Poll closed .
Taira by sub round 3. Royval will ultimately be the superior striker, but I think Taira will eventually switch gears and Royval won't be able to handle the submission threat.
 
Hopefully Taira but its a masive step up. Gonna take Royval here who now knows how to sweep rounds
 
I'm kind of feeling a club and sub from taira, but Not at all confident.
 
I say Taira but this is a massive step up in competition.

I think he just about gets it done, not convincingly though, I'm thinking a close decision that could go either way.

Hopefully he passes the test with flying colours but I'm not confident in picking him at all.
 
Royval overwhlems him with volume shots and taira goes down. It's 100% a finish for Royval 4th or 5th round. I don't see it going decision either way.

Taira is going to take a tonne of damage on the feet tonight poor guy. he's going to be busted up and hurting. Royval might snatch a rear naked and submit Taira since he's very fast and opportunist, but a volley of shots that overwhelm Taira is what I see sending him to the mat for that to happen. Royval could TKO him too. (think Dricus vs izzy, Dricus could have tko'd him but chose the sub I can also see the doctor stoppage too.


If I am sorrely wrong about this, I'm even more certain about this one thing: Taira is going to have to play the nail a bit tonight. Only if he's a good enough nail, can he win. Pantoja is a great nail, It's how he wins fights.
 
Bump, poll closing soon get those votes in! 🙂
 
Taira wrestle fucks him worse than Pantoja did.

Taira by decision or super late submission on a desperate scrambling Royval.
 
