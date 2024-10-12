Royval overwhlems him with volume shots and taira goes down. It's 100% a finish for Royval 4th or 5th round. I don't see it going decision either way.



Taira is going to take a tonne of damage on the feet tonight poor guy. he's going to be busted up and hurting. Royval might snatch a rear naked and submit Taira since he's very fast and opportunist, but a volley of shots that overwhelm Taira is what I see sending him to the mat for that to happen. Royval could TKO him too. (think Dricus vs izzy, Dricus could have tko'd him but chose the sub I can also see the doctor stoppage too.





If I am sorrely wrong about this, I'm even more certain about this one thing: Taira is going to have to play the nail a bit tonight. Only if he's a good enough nail, can he win. Pantoja is a great nail, It's how he wins fights.