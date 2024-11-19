  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Bo needs to go down to 170

He doesn't look especially lean at 185 and Craig was massive next to him. So far, his speed advantage has caught dudes off guard, but I can't see that continuing to happen as he breaks into the upper echelon at 185. Also, as a wrestling-based fighter, the lack of strength is going to become a serious detriment. It's much harder to hold down a significantly stronger man. We can talk up Craig's bjj all we want, but Bo is supposed to be one of the greatest wrestlers we've seen in this sport in the past decade and he didn't want to take him down. I have to think the size difference had some part to play there.

I get he only has 6 fights, but after beating a vet on a main card, I can't imagine the UFC can continue giving him softballs. He's going to be fighting significant steps up in every match, and he either needs to revamp his S&C or else drop to 170 to be competitive at the top 10 level.
 
I never noticed how small he was until I saw him vs Craig. It doesn't seem like he cuts more than 12ish lbs.

He might be at an awkward weight where 170 might be a bit difficult. If that's the case he should bulk up a bit
 
If Nickel was the greatest wrestler in the next 50 years it still doesn’t mean jujitsu can’t sub him. Wrestling alone won’t stop you from getting subbed, a little jujitsu defence often does the trick, but Paul Craig is one of the most dangerous ufc fighters to put on his back, perhaps the most dangerous. I think if bo had wanted to put him down he could have done it without great difficulty, Craig is not a first class wrestler and wants people to take him down.
But Bo may struggle taking others down at middle weight and maybe should move down.
 
Craig is one of the tallest MW though, don't forget he came down from LHW where he was subbing giants like Ankalaev and Jamahall Hill
 
doozer said:
If Nickel was the greatest wrestler in the next 50 years it still doesn’t mean jujitsu can’t sub him. Wrestling alone won’t stop you from getting subbed, a little jujitsu defence often does the trick, but Paul Craig is one of the most dangerous ufc fighters to put on his back, perhaps the most dangerous. I think if bo had wanted to put him down he could have done it without great difficulty, Craig is not a first class wrestler and wants people to take him down.
But Bo may struggle taking others down at middle weight and maybe should move down.
While we seem to agree that he should go down, saying Craig has the most dangerous guard in the UFC is an extremely bold claim, 🤣. He's solid, but you're putting him above Diaz, Ortega, Oliviera, Gracie, and several others that I would say are all superior in that respect.
 
djason1988 said:
While we seem to agree that he should go down, saying Craig has the most dangerous guard in the UFC is an extremely bold claim, 🤣. He's solid, but you're putting him above Diaz, Ortega, Oliviera, Gracie, and several others that I would say are all superior in that respect.
Saying he is just solid is more bold than saying he has the most dangerous guard. Not to mention he didn’t say he had the most dangerous guard but said he was one of the most dangerous and only perhaps the most.
 
Bo is bigger than Khazmat, should Khazmat go back to 170 too?

Craig is one of the biggest middleweights.
 
Jose Beehive said:
Craig is one of the tallest MW though, don't forget he came down from LHW where he was subbing giants like Ankalaev and Jamahall Hill
No, Bo looks small man. Its not just a height thing, he also isn't that lean and there's some visible fat on the guy, he's not built like Dricus or Costa either lets face it. Its crazy because he's won at a very high level in wrestling at like 203lbs. He could consider 170 which i don't think would be a magic solution for him, arguably a more competitive weight class (although I think Dricus and Khamzat are huge deals). Bo kinda looks like shit and has the worst personality in the sport, it's time to give him someone like Hernandez.
 
