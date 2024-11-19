Bo needs to go down to 170

He doesn't look especially lean at 185 and Craig was massive next to him. So far, his speed advantage has caught dudes off guard, but I can't see that continuing to happen as he breaks into the upper echelon at 185. Also, as a wrestling-based fighter, the lack of strength is going to become a serious detriment. It's much harder to hold down a significantly stronger man. We can talk up Craig's bjj all we want, but Bo is supposed to be one of the greatest wrestlers we've seen in this sport in the past decade and he didn't want to take him down. I have to think the size difference had some part to play there.



I get he only has 6 fights, but after beating a vet on a main card, I can't imagine the UFC can continue giving him softballs. He's going to be fighting significant steps up in every match, and he either needs to revamp his S&C or else drop to 170 to be competitive at the top 10 level.