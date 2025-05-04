Who should Bo fight next? I say Vettori

Yes it's probably too difficult and too highly ranked, but does Bo really want to go back to beating guys that are only on the roster for him to beat? If so, I doubt the UFC could justify putting fights like that on the main card anymore, and does Bo really want to be fighting no names on the prelims? He's a world class wrestler and can probably get a high profile job in that field, rather than being a prelim fighter.



Maybe he does, and if that's what him and the UFC want, then fine. But I suspect they both don't, so Vettori is a great next opponent. He can't bust a grape, so Bo is at a low risk of getting one punch KOd, but Marvin will test him with pace, durability, pressure, and counter grappling. It's about the only interesting match currently left for Vettori as well.