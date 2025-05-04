Why all the hate for Bo ?

I don't get it, I am not a big fan of him either. I don't recall him shitting on RDR in the presser, but I might have missed something - I recall him respecting the threat from RDRs game.



RDR skillset is poised to give anyone in the 185 div problems, his clinch and knees would have had 99.9% of the roster on their knees.



The biggest thing I have learned is that Bo doesn't belong in MW, he needs to go down to 170 to have a chance of being champ. He was way too outsized and outmuscled , I think the fight would have gone much different if they were similarly sized, but he looked quite frail in comparison to RDR imo.



As much as I hated Bo's overly inflated confidence on the back of the cans he beat, he put up a decent fight for someone who only has 7 fights in his professional career (RDR had 21).