Why all the hate for Bo ?

I don't get it, I am not a big fan of him either. I don't recall him shitting on RDR in the presser, but I might have missed something - I recall him respecting the threat from RDRs game.

RDR skillset is poised to give anyone in the 185 div problems, his clinch and knees would have had 99.9% of the roster on their knees.

The biggest thing I have learned is that Bo doesn't belong in MW, he needs to go down to 170 to have a chance of being champ. He was way too outsized and outmuscled , I think the fight would have gone much different if they were similarly sized, but he looked quite frail in comparison to RDR imo.

As much as I hated Bo's overly inflated confidence on the back of the cans he beat, he put up a decent fight for someone who only has 7 fights in his professional career (RDR had 21).
 
He says some stupid things, had a fight recently that failed to excite for many and he's seen as having received preferential treatment.
 
Because he's constantly been putting everyone in his weight class down, as if he was top tier fighter himself. The only time I've seen him being humble and giving praise was recently for Khamzat, which was surprising. We saw tonight, the guy has quit in him.

Was challenged for real and he shrunk. He did not rise to the occasion. This guy has been talking like he will be champion any day and he may get better after this for all we know, but he's not that level right now, let alone two years ago.

Guy got to stop being dismissive of everyone, like he'll walk through them. That's where this comes from.
 
It's because MMA fans shit on everyone. Not uncommon for a top prospect to fall and come back to being a top guy. Sure, it is more common for them to amount to nothing, but who knows. Every current champ has lost and looked shitty doing it before they became champ. It's clear he has a lot to work on and it's a signifigant proof that pure wrestling isn't enough.
 
I talked a bit of smack about him today, but I actually like him. I was making fun of him because he talked all this shit and hasn’t looked great in the UFC so far. I hope he fights again soon and doesn’t sit out for 12 months.
 
Cause of the absurd UFC hype train
His first 3 fights in the UFC were on PPV ffs
He had barely any experience and they were feeding him easy opponents on PPV main cards as if he was the future of the sport (he's far from it)
Like what right did he have being on the UFC 300 PPV main card? That was a slap in the face to some vets and former champions that this hype job got that slot over them just cause they wanted to pretend he was something special
He also bought into all of this said hype
 
