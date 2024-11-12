Do bo Nickal stand a chance against Paul Craig ?

He is a 185er... From what I have seen he has better striking than Craig so unless he takes Craig down he should outstrike him to a finish or clear decision win.I see it as a big step up to be honest.
theres a large gap, do bo nickal has the shape to be a 185 ers ?
We'll see.
I've never heard of anyone prop him up, except one guy on this forum who always goes up to bat for bo's crazy card placements. His way of going about this is something like "the bout order doesn't matter" or "I can't see how it's forced, It's just like any other fight" goofball shitYet people see the future in him.
Craig has the most dangerous guard in the division, would love to see Bo take him down