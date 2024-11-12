  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Do bo Nickal stand a chance against Paul Craig ?

Versez said:
I see it as a big step up to be honest.

theres a large gap, do bo nickal has the shape to be a 185 ers ?

We'll see.
Click to expand...
He is a 185er... From what I have seen he has better striking than Craig so unless he takes Craig down he should outstrike him to a finish or clear decision win.
 
Craig pretty dangerous from bottom. Im guessing Bo wants to keep this standing so he can let his hands fly. Looks like he’s already making the turn from decorated grappler to boxer!
 
Bo should be too quick for him on the feet. Might be craig sitting down to guard a lot and then being forced to stand up.
 
I hope he do, but if he don't do what he should do then he is in deep do-do as things that need doing won't do by themselves.
 
Versez said:
Yet people see the future in him.
Click to expand...
I've never heard of anyone prop him up, except one guy on this forum who always goes up to bat for bo's crazy card placements. His way of going about this is something like "the bout order doesn't matter" or "I can't see how it's forced, It's just like any other fight" goofball shit


I've never seen a less impressive forced hype prospect. Atleast Sage Northcutt was Jacked and could do cool flips.
 
The only way Craig wins is by sub and only if Nickal makes a big mistake.
 
Bo is gonna probably try to keep this standing, and that gives him an obvious edge. I don't see Craig as a real threat, though he's pulled off legit wins against opponents who should have handled him with relative ease, so there's always a possibility he pulls it off. He's always there to win.
 
Stand a chance? He should be a sizeable favourite imo.

He is already a better striker than Craig, he has the grappling to nullify Craig on the ground. He lasted so long grappling with Gordon Ryan.

Plus Craig is on the older side and the cut to 185 really diminishes him, he's mostly looked like crap since he dropped from 205.
 
Enigma87 said:
Craig has the most dangerous guard in the division, would love to see Bo take him down
Click to expand...

Craig's guard is great but Bo's a beast

it would probably go something like this

ilia-topuria-ufc.gif
 
