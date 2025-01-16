  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Elections Biden’s Last Address

traditionally_irreverent

traditionally_irreverent

Manifestation of the Godhead
@purple
Joined
Jul 7, 2019
Messages
1,630
Reaction score
2,413
Is anyone else watching this?

Who voted for this guy?

His final address continues with fear mongering, inflating false accomplishments and pandering to the far left.

Worst president in my lifetime.
 
Last edited:
He warned that the USA are now transforming into an oligarchy system… a la ussr / Russia 2.0
 
ShadowRun said:
Couple of clips



Click to expand...

These fucking retarded Democrats don't realize that they are the ones who are going through a nomination process. The picks are safe. These idiots who refuse to change the record and act like unhinged jackasses who seem to think that they just won an election? Not so sure about their futures. They couldn't possibly come off any dumber and out of touch. They really think this is gonna be 2016 again, where they try to bury an unknown with the backing of a popular vote.

I think Fetterman(the guy who suffered brain damage and came out sane), is the only reasonable one among them. They're so damn stupid.
 
smh, saw two minutes of it.

they got the old corpse so drugged up, he's slurring.

probably thinks he on the beach having a daydream.

fuck off, shithead loser.

WORST president in the history of the United States of America.

even in the ground, Carter is smiling.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Andy Capp
  • Sticky
Social Official President of the War Room Thread 2024-25
4 5 6
Replies
108
Views
4K
idrankyourbeer
idrankyourbeer

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,316
Messages
56,771,334
Members
175,396
Latest member
Baviera_ft

Share this page

Back
Top