The Left is more unpopular than any time since the Cold War – except in Starmer’s Britain​

Lets swing back to late 2020/Early 2021... and All across Western Governments, there were globalist agendas, massive 3rd world immigration, shit covid policies and lockdowns.Biden is shitting out Build, Back, Better... along with Most of EuropeWe even witnessed this gem...You will own nothing and be happyYou will accept all the refugees...And then fallout from the COVID Lockdowns and Mass immigration started to land.... And people across Western Countries are pissed off...We've seen the Decline of Biden, both in mental capacity and also historic approvals... Worst in 100 yearsAnd now... From Canada to the EU. The Left is more unpopular now than since the Cold WarRight-wing groups emerged as global winners after more than 1.5bn voted in over 70 countries last yearLeft-wing parties are more unpopular now than at any time since the end of the Cold War, The Telegraph has assessed.The analysis comes after a year of election triumphs for conservatives around the world, crowned by Donald Trump’s election as US president.Right-wing groups emerged as the worldwide winners after more than 1.5 billion people voted in more than 70 countries in 2024, the most on record in a single year.Leftist parties suffered a record low average vote share of just 45.4 per cent in each democracy’s latest election, according to Telegraph analysis of elections in 73 democracies.In Western Europe and the US, Left-wing parties secured just 42.3 per cent of the vote while the Right won 55.7 per cent, which represents the widest gap in vote share since 1990.Have we seen the end of Leftist Globalists shitheads like Klaus Schwab and Soros? Many EU countries are leaning to sending refugees back.. .Many Europeans are wanting to send immigrants back...Will this Trend continue? Or will it be like the tide... only to lose momentum and reverse direction?