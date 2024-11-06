Andy Capp
President of the War Room
@Titanium
- Joined
- Aug 20, 2009
- Messages
- 44,777
- Reaction score
- 27,066
Ladies and gentlemen of the War Room
Sherbros and Sherbras
I humbly accept the clear mandate you have handed to me to be the most do-nothing president in War Room history. I might even snooze my way through to the point where I even avoid getting banned. It's laziness you can count on. An inactive presidency is a stable presidency, and I'm sure we can agree the War Room can always use more stability--especially in the Office of the President.
My account is 15 years old and I've never had another one. If you need to know anything about me, it's in my post history. Knock yourself out with the search. The last person to try to come at me over a post had to go back to 2021 to find something to misconstrue, though, so I think you'd be wasting your time to try, honestly. I'm unlikely to concern myself with anyone who thinks it is.
My strong right hand through this campaign (which is a good thing since I'm left-handed) @toasty, has been invaluable--unless you believe the accusations of vote rigging by the deep state, in which case he's been entirely of no moment, but I digress)--I couldn't have achieved this historic victory founded on apathy without him. Thank you to all of you who voted for him... er I mean, us. from the Mayberry as well. Let's see you come up and give yourself a big pat on the back, toasty... oh wait, never mind. Uh, way to go.
Moving on.
My regards to the other candidates and @LMP, it's been fun.
Now, we all know what happened yesterday and there's a general push toward right wing authoritarianism around the world but there's no need to get bogged down in that shit here, ironically. Everyone's going to feel a little let down at the sudden drop in forum activity following both elections so I feel it's important to remind you, this is a whine-free zone. People complaining (except me on account of Presidential Privilege, and maybe toasty--we'll see), will be dealt with swiftly and severely.
Now, y'all just behave and we'll all get along great, ya hear? Don't start nothin', won't be nothin'.
Let the celebrations begin. I decree much rejoicing.
Presidential Haiku of the Day #1
Winter is coming
Best buckle up, buttercup
Here's to a fun run
#PHotD
