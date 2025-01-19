  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Arman Tsarukyan wants 5 round rematch vs Charles Oliveira to earn #1 contender status

why do these young fuckers want to prey on shop worn charles to get a shitle tot?
 
Im not really into it but im not sure whats possible instead
 
It's weird but it's a decent option because all paths forward are weird in this situation

  • Oliveira TS? But he lost to Tsarukyan, already lost to Islam, and only beat Chandler and Dariush
  • Tsarukyan TS? But he just pulled out and ruined the main event
  • Oliveira vs Tsarukyan for the TS? Leaves Islam without an opponent for a long while
 
calm buddy, u just fucked up main event no need to rush another one
 
Did Arman looks impressive last time? No.

Get an impressive win and maybe then the champ will give you his time.
 
CobraCobretti said:
Did Arman looks impressive last time? No.

Get an impressive win and maybe then the champ will give you his time.
Click to expand...
He did, though. And the champ did give him his time. He was supposed to fight him tonight. What the fuck are you even saying?
 
After pulling out from a ppv headliner like that, he should probably keep his mouth shut for a little while instead of calling out fighters.
 
CobraCobretti said:
How did he look impressive against Oliveira, offensive wise?
Click to expand...
You don't beat Oliveira without being impressive. Beating Oliveira (within the last several years) is inherently impressive. Been a while since I watched it, but I only remember the one precarious position at the end of the fight that was never really a true danger.
 
World eater said:
After pulling out from a ppv headliner like that, he should probably keep his mouth shut for a little while instead of calling out fighters.
Click to expand...
Naw, he needs to speak and not get behind this. He already ruined the event, the post fight crew was saying just give it to Arman again and Dana was saying he's not getting it. This is the right thing to do from a public stand point, not sure if him or his team already told the UFC he will fight again and not demand title shot.
 
Probably best for Arman to just shut up right now. Dude messed up really bad. He also blew a chance at facing a vulnerable Islam that admitted instead of warming up for his own fight he completely watched and was bothered by Umar's loss.
 
