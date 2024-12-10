Topuria vs Tsarukyan in 2025?

MigitAs
With news of Ilia leaving 145 for good:
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...ing-vacating-fw-title.4347893/#post-174491302
and Islam talking he wants to move to 170…
I can see Arman staying a top contender even if he loses next month; and Ilia working his way to a 155 title shot next year. If Arman wins next month, even better but if this goes how I think it will, we got these two in a title match possibly in 2025.
Who wins this fight and how if it goes down?
