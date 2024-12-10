Topuria vs Tsarukyan in 2025?

With news of Ilia leaving 145 for good:and Islam talking he wants to move to 170…I can see Arman staying a top contender even if he loses next month; and Ilia working his way to a 155 title shot next year. If Arman wins next month, even better but if this goes how I think it will, we got these two in a title match possibly in 2025.Who wins this fight and how if it goes down?