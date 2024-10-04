lewisnerbaska
Lmao wtf is going on in the LHW division.
If you're a Muslim why do you believe in aboriginal Brazilian voodoo magic? That's not in the Quran. If something isn't part of your religion why would you speak of it as if it were real? A Christian is afraid of isn't afraid of Japanese yokai because they aren't compatible beliefs and have no crossover.
Izzy was just talking about this shit on JRE today too. Can't believe how many of these fuckers buy into this Voodoo shit lmao
Everyone at LHW is acoustic and restarted. Except for Poatan lmao