Media Ankalaev: "this voodoo stuff will not work with me. I pray five times a day. I am protected."

If you're a Muslim why do you believe in aboriginal Brazilian voodoo magic? That's not in the Quran. If something isn't part of your religion why would you speak of it as if it were real? A Christian is afraid of isn't afraid of Japanese yokai because they aren't compatible beliefs and have no crossover.
 
Uncle Cryev unnuhestimatin' di power fam ting different fi real voodoo no joke we chattin' light vs dark here nuh movie ting bruh light lose sumtayum my yute Big Mac got to 29-0 all KOs wif dat 🚫🦁
 
Pechan said:
Lmao wtf is going on in the LHW division.
GrantB13 said:
If you're a Muslim why do you believe in aboriginal Brazilian voodoo magic? That's not in the Quran. If something isn't part of your religion why would you speak of it as if it were real? A Christian is afraid of isn't afraid of Japanese yokai because they aren't compatible beliefs and have no crossover.
Morning Star said:
Izzy was just talking about this shit on JRE today too. Can't believe how many of these fuckers buy into this Voodoo shit lmao
It's the UFC trying to build a narrative, just like when they had the cameras in the ring for that "intense" staredown between Jiri and Alex. Then Alex will have a brother, Kane. Then other bullshit.
 
He's right even people involved in this sort of thing attest to it.

 
Does he pray with the Warlord dictator Kadyrov beside him? I disagree with Poatan on ranking tough opponents low especially Dricus and Anklaev where both can beat him, but let's not bring religious righteousness into this. I am Muslim myself, but please leave religion out of this especially when he is best friends with a Warlord whose army murders people and rapes women.
 
Bros always whining. Nowadays it sounds like Ank cries five times a day.


