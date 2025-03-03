  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

If Magomed Ankalaev win this saturday night, i will leave Sherdog forever.

If Anakalaev win against Alex this saturday, it will be a historic new low of champions in the UFC, imagine having merab...Belal and now Ankalaev as a champion....this would be terrible.

Then if it happen, i won't have any more reason to watch the UFC , i would call it a day, been watching since the GSP / Anderson silva era, then then the rousey/ Mcgregor era and finally the Andesanya and Pereira Era, i won't alllow to watch such a terrible lineup of champions.

If Ankalaev win this saturday, i will LEAVE the UFC and never come back. Chael Sonnen post-fight speech style !

Well shit.

I was rooting for Poatan, but this may sway me
 
Jokes on you, the update planned is shutting down the forums.........
<Prem974>
 
