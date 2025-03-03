If Magomed Ankalaev win this saturday night, i will leave Sherdog forever.

Versez
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Dec 28, 2019
- Messages
- 7,504
- Reaction score
- 10,704
If Anakalaev win against Alex this saturday, it will be a historic new low of champions in the UFC, imagine having merab...Belal and now Ankalaev as a champion....this would be terrible.
Then if it happen, i won't have any more reason to watch the UFC , i would call it a day, been watching since the GSP / Anderson silva era, then then the rousey/ Mcgregor era and finally the Andesanya and Pereira Era, i won't alllow to watch such a terrible lineup of champions.
If Ankalaev win this saturday, i will LEAVE the UFC and never come back. Chael Sonnen post-fight speech style !
Then if it happen, i won't have any more reason to watch the UFC , i would call it a day, been watching since the GSP / Anderson silva era, then then the rousey/ Mcgregor era and finally the Andesanya and Pereira Era, i won't alllow to watch such a terrible lineup of champions.
If Ankalaev win this saturday, i will LEAVE the UFC and never come back. Chael Sonnen post-fight speech style !