Ankalaev talks about heavy sparring with Ngannou







I think it's accurate, since no one ever pointed it as fake. Ankalalev said Ngannou was very aggressive and trying to kill him in the sparring, so Ankalaev went for a takedown, took Ngannou down and basically held him there until the time was over. And then he told Ngannou not to come close to him again.



If someone speaks Russian, verify it please. Which anyways, would add to my theory that HWs are pretty over hyped... While elite LHWs would likely beat them more times than not. Basically, Alex Poatan was capable of stopping all 12 takedowns attempts from Ankalaev while being sick and having a broken hand... Ngannou from when that stuff with Ankalalev happened had already fought Miocic and strengthened his wrestling, but not so much he could avoid being taken down and held there the entire time by Ankalaev.



And Ngannou as per Tom Aspinall', would be a 50/50 fight to him... The Ngannou from now. Like I've said, some big LHWs that can move up well enough imo can possibly defeat the best HWs like Ngannou, Aspinall, Miocic in a fight. It has the hype of being a premier division, but LHW was always more like the cream of UFC. That's why also, in the draft kings, when they had made many hypothetical matches for Pereira, he was favourite even vs Aspinall... With Ankalalev being the only fighter favoured to beat him.