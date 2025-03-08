Pequeño Corey
The crow wishes all black, the owl, all white
The owl is wise and all knowing. Inshallah, Ankalaev will lead us to victory. In my own delusion, I allowed my life’s hopes and dreams to be hopelessly intertwined with the black magic of the Chama charade. He was doing something with his eyes.
A devastating loss to Alex would irreversibly damage my phsyce and change me forever.
The crow wished everything black, the owl, that everything was white. Alhamdilulluh. Ankalaev will deliver us from this darkness and restore Russian supremacy in a way that has not been since The Last Emperor, also known as The Great Uniter.
I humbly submit this petition for membership to The Owl Squad. Will @HHJ have me?
