Why I left team Chama, and am now Owl Squad

Pequeño Corey

Pequeño Corey

The crow wishes all black, the owl, all white
The owl is wise and all knowing. Inshallah, Ankalaev will lead us to victory. In my own delusion, I allowed my life’s hopes and dreams to be hopelessly intertwined with the black magic of the Chama charade. He was doing something with his eyes.

A devastating loss to Alex would irreversibly damage my phsyce and change me forever.

The crow wished everything black, the owl, that everything was white. Alhamdilulluh. Ankalaev will deliver us from this darkness and restore Russian supremacy in a way that has not been since The Last Emperor, also known as The Great Uniter.

I humbly submit this petition for membership to The Owl Squad. Will @HHJ have me?
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
Someone's culture isn't black magic.

You want evil? Just look towards one of the major religions around the world.
Islam is the religion of peace my brother in Allah. Salamaleykum. I’ve dabbled in the teachings of the prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) for about 20 minutes since I made this life changing shift and I can promise you that his teachings are misunderstood and bastardized by western media. Ankalaev will bring peace and understanding to these forums once the chama fog is lifted.
 
Luthien said:
You'll regret it when LHW has a champion that we will be lucky if he defends his belt once per year :rolleyes:
My sister in Allah. I forgive your transgressions and am no longer tempted by the provocative nature of your ever changing AV’s. Boob bets are haram. Have you ever considered an AV where you’re covering your hair and insanely toned body? Cats are still halal fwiw.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
The owl is wise and all knowing. Inshallah, Ankalaev will lead us to victory. In my own delusion, I allowed my life’s hopes and dreams to be hopelessly intertwined with the black magic of the Chama charade. He was doing something with his eyes.

A devastating loss to Alex would irreversibly damage my phsyce and change me forever.

The crow wished everything black, the owl, that everything was white. Alhamdilulluh. Ankalaev will deliver us from this darkness and restore Russian supremacy in a way that has not been since The Last Emperor, also known as The Great Uniter.

I humbly submit this petition for membership to The Owl Squad. Will @HHJ have me?
Welcome to the owl nest bruh
 
Pequeño Corey said:
My sister in Allah. I forgive your transgressions and am no longer tempted by the provocative nature of your ever changing AV’s. Boob bets are haram. Have you ever considered an AV where you’re covering your hair and insanely toned body? Cats are still halal fwiw.
I'll convert to the owl squad if Poatan loses ;)
 
Pequeño Corey said:
The owl is wise and all knowing. Inshallah, Ankalaev will lead us to victory. In my own delusion, I allowed my life’s hopes and dreams to be hopelessly intertwined with the black magic of the Chama charade. He was doing something with his eyes.

A devastating loss to Alex would irreversibly damage my phsyce and change me forever.

The crow wished everything black, the owl, that everything was white. Alhamdilulluh. Ankalaev will deliver us from this darkness and restore Russian supremacy in a way that has not been since The Last Emperor, also known as The Great Uniter.

I humbly submit this petition for membership to The Owl Squad. Will @HHJ have me?
Winner of schizo post of the day.
 
The Jones Jones Duck Squad is way cooler than this owl nonsense.


