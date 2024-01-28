Kape is on a nice little streak, but is sitting just outside the Top 5 for the moment. More troubling is the fact that he already lost to Pantoja and has trouble making weight. The first one is whatever (as shown by Moreno and Royval still getting title shots), but the latter is not something you really want to get behind. IMO, Manel needs at least one marquee win against a Top 5 opponent where he makes weight without issue (even better if it's in a five-rounder) before he's trusted with a title shot.

KKF should have won the Albazi fight, but is technically 0-2 lately. Even if the UFC chose to ignore his sketchy loss to Amir, he still got finished by the guy Pantoja beat for the title. Needs a win to get back on track.

Nicholau was looking promising, but getting clipped by Royval really derailed him. Needs a win or two to get back on track.

Mokaev is young and barely inside the Top 10 and even if he beats Perez -- which I nominally expect him to do -- that won't change. He'll be a streaking contender, but #7 fighting for the title with no big wins is not a great look as fun as that fight would be.

I don't see Moreno getting put in front of Pantoja again. Not in the near future, anyway. Pantoja has three wins over him, lol. I know one is "just an exhibition fight", but the UFC has a habit of treating TUF fights as fairly legitimate wins on a fighter's given record within the promotion. Two recent wins over Royval, too. Safe to say that whoever comes out of that match-up as the winner simply does not factor strongly into the title picture. Really annoyed Albazi fell out because he was a bit of much-needed fresh blood at the top of 125 and an intriguing stylistic match-up for Pantoja.Other than that... there aren't really any compelling contenders.No good answers, honestly. I guess Mokaev would be my pick, but we'll see what happens. Hopefully Albazi returns soon.