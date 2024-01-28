jeskola
Who should he fight? Could be too quick a turnaround for winner of Albazi vs Moreno at under 3 months. Kai Kara-France just lost to both those dudes. Nicolau just lost to Royval. Probably the winner of Nicolau-Kape though...
"Ultimate Fighting Championship flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja is seemingly booked for his second title defense.
Pantoja recently defended his flyweight strap for the first time against Brandon Royval in a rematch at UFC 296 in December. The Brazilian put on a dominant showing, this time securing a unanimous decision victory against “Raw Dawg.”
Interestingly, less than a month following his first title defense on Dec. 16, “The Cannibal” is already booked for his next title defense.
Pantoja revealed details regarding his return on Friday while attending an event featuring the Brazilian soccer team Clube de Regatas do Flamengo in Orlando.
“I’ll be defending the belt in Rio, on May 4,” Pantoja told soccer striker Gabriel Barbosa. However, the champ did not mention his opponent.
UFC 301 is scheduled to go down on May 4 in Rio De Janeiro and would be an ideal title defense location for Pantoja, who hails from Arrial do Cabo, a coastal town near Rio.
With Moreno and Royval slated to face each other at UFC Mexico on Feb. 24 and Manel Kape recently missing weight for his matchup against Matheus Nicolau, it remains to be seen who could be next in line for the title shot."
UFC Flyweight King Alexandre Pantoja Discloses Date, Location for Next Title Defense
Ultimate Fighting Championship flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja is seemingly booked for his second title defense.
www.sherdog.com
