Alexandre-Pantoja-vs.-Brandon-Moreno-UFC-290-21013764.jpg


Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja traveled to Mexico to watch the main event of UFC Fight Night 237 last Saturday certain of two things.



First, the winner of the evening’s headliner would determine his opponent for UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro on May 4 and second, he would receive a hostile reception from fans in Mexico City. As it turned out, Pantoja was in for a surprise.

“I thought I was going to be offended by the Mexicans, and it was exactly the opposite,” he said. “They welcomed me very affectionately and even shouted ‘Hey hermano, Pantoja is Mexicano.’”


The result of the UFC Mexico main event may have altered the promotion’s plans, as Brandon Royval took a split decision over Brandon Moreno in a somewhat surprising result.

“I think the whole stage was set for Moreno to win and come to Rio,” Pantoja said. “The fight was very even and the fact that he beat Moreno months after I won five rounds against him [Royval] shows the level I'm at. If the UFC did not do any promotion after the fight, it made it clear that they should not be interested in doing this match again at UFC 301.”

Royval later revealed on Instagram that he likely tore the MCL in his knee. For his part, Pantoja said he’d be willing to accept any UFC decision in order to remain on the UFC 301 card.

“Royval tore his ligament, Manel Kape didn't make weight to fight Nicolau, Albazi had surgery,” Pantoja said. “In fact, my category is one of the most competitive. If you pick the [No. 20] flyweight, he has every chance of giving me a tough fight. It all depends on [matchup].”

Pantoja then used an analogy from the first film in the Rocky series, when Apollo Creed agrees to face the newcomer, Rocky Balboa.

www.sherdog.com
 
Who should he fight?

Is he the right guy to Main Event UFC 301?

Just hope it isn't Moreno or Royval?

070823-Alexandre-Pantoja-Celebration-Hero.jpg
 
I’m fully team pantoja. I hope he goes down in the history books for the right reasons. Humble guy, funny, good backstory, exciting (most of the time)
Alexandre Pantoja vs Valentine Woodburn making the cut down to 125 lbs

If Mokaev smokes Alex Perez this week, i'm almost certain they might push him to for the titleshot with Brazil/Saudi/Abu Dhabi card coming up.
Ya I'd rather not but I'll take it.

Um... Albazi, Mokaev. I'd really have to dig into it and not much on projecting matches as it frequently ends in disappointment.

FLW is an absolute mess right now. With Pantoja having 3 wins over Moreno and 2 wins over Royval, few people would be interested in those fights. And he already has wins over Kara-France, Perez, Kape, and Schnell. That's wins over current #1, 2, 4, 6, 7, and 9. The only guys he hasn't beaten are #3 Albazi (injured), #5 Nicolau (KO'd in his last fight), and Mokaev (already scheduled against Perez).

Making Alex-Hill the 300 headliner not only disappointed most people regarding that event, it also robbed 301 of a headliner. Pantoja vs. anyone currently wouldn't even be close to a ppv main event. I know they ideally want a Brazilian champion to headline in Rio, but I suspect they'll have to bring in a non-Brazilian to be the main event (possibly Leon or Aspinall) and make Pantoja the co-main (possibly against Kape)
 
Who should he fight?

Is he the right guy to Main Event UFC 301?

Just hope it isn't Moreno or Royval?

070823-Alexandre-Pantoja-Celebration-Hero.jpg
Conor?



:)



Man I truly don’t have an answer, but love his attitude and that Mexico embraced him.

I was dissapointed in Moreno’s performance so I guess would not like it to be him I guess.
 
Keep him fighting everyone he hasn't fought in the Top 10 --

Would he be the first UFC Fighter to run through this Cycle of beating everyone in the Top 10? (Assuming it doesn't shift too much before he cleans it out).
 
FLW is an absolute mess right now. With Pantoja having 3 wins over Moreno and 2 wins over Royval, few people would be interested in those fights. And he already has wins over Kara-France, Perez, Kape, and Schnell. That's wins over current #1, 2, 4, 6, 7, and 9. The only guys he hasn't beaten are #3 Albazi (injured), #5 Nicolau (KO'd in his last fight), and Mokaev (already scheduled against Perez).

Making Alex-Hill the 300 headliner not only disappointed most people regarding that event, it also robbed 301 of a headliner. Pantoja vs. anyone currently wouldn't even be close to a ppv main event. I know they ideally want a Brazilian champion to headline in Rio, but I suspect they'll have to bring in a non-Brazilian to be the main event (possibly Leon or Aspinall) and make Pantoja the co-main (possibly against Kape)
Conor?



:)



Man I truly don’t have an answer, but love his attitude and that Mexico embraced him.

I was dissapointed in Moreno’s performance so I guess would not like it to be him I guess.
Keep him fighting everyone he hasn't fought in the Top 10 --

Would he be the first UFC Fighter to run through this Cycle of beating everyone in the Top 10? (Assuming it doesn't shift too much before he cleans it out).
Let Cejudo bang bro

ECWeQKFXUAA3HYx
 
